|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
237.81
361.01
384.55
262.13
yoy growth (%)
-34.12
-6.12
46.7
-6.32
Raw materials
-235.53
-326.7
-275.67
-178.97
As % of sales
99.04
90.49
71.68
68.27
Employee costs
-4.03
-5.15
-4.33
-4.31
As % of sales
1.69
1.42
1.12
1.64
Other costs
-5.37
-8.01
-79.38
-61.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.26
2.22
20.64
23.51
Operating profit
-7.13
21.13
25.15
17.21
OPM
-3
5.85
6.54
6.56
Depreciation
-5.76
-5.66
-4.52
-4.08
Interest expense
-18.19
-15.98
-6.81
-6.41
Other income
2.81
1.32
3.83
2.18
Profit before tax
-28.28
0.81
17.66
8.89
Taxes
-0.07
-0.57
-6.57
-3.15
Tax rate
0.25
-70.81
-37.23
-35.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-28.35
0.23
11.08
5.74
Exceptional items
-2.05
0
0
0
Net profit
-30.4
0.23
11.08
5.74
yoy growth (%)
-12,930.78
-97.86
93.12
-3.04
NPM
-12.78
0.06
2.88
2.19
