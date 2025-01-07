iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.97
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:35:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

237.81

361.01

384.55

262.13

yoy growth (%)

-34.12

-6.12

46.7

-6.32

Raw materials

-235.53

-326.7

-275.67

-178.97

As % of sales

99.04

90.49

71.68

68.27

Employee costs

-4.03

-5.15

-4.33

-4.31

As % of sales

1.69

1.42

1.12

1.64

Other costs

-5.37

-8.01

-79.38

-61.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.26

2.22

20.64

23.51

Operating profit

-7.13

21.13

25.15

17.21

OPM

-3

5.85

6.54

6.56

Depreciation

-5.76

-5.66

-4.52

-4.08

Interest expense

-18.19

-15.98

-6.81

-6.41

Other income

2.81

1.32

3.83

2.18

Profit before tax

-28.28

0.81

17.66

8.89

Taxes

-0.07

-0.57

-6.57

-3.15

Tax rate

0.25

-70.81

-37.23

-35.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-28.35

0.23

11.08

5.74

Exceptional items

-2.05

0

0

0

Net profit

-30.4

0.23

11.08

5.74

yoy growth (%)

-12,930.78

-97.86

93.12

-3.04

NPM

-12.78

0.06

2.88

2.19

Rudra Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.