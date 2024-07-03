iifl-logo-icon 1
Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

46.9
(-1.80%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

417.58

314.2

243.16

155.36

286.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

417.58

314.2

243.16

155.36

286.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

3.95

0.25

4.28

4.15

Total Income

417.87

318.15

243.41

159.64

290.89

Total Expenditure

388.01

293.37

220.39

182.04

272.48

PBIDT

29.87

24.78

23.02

-22.41

18.41

Interest

10.97

11.13

12.68

13.19

11.08

PBDT

18.89

13.66

10.33

-35.6

7.33

Depreciation

4.33

4.1

4.15

4.3

4.24

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.68

0

0

0

0.59

Deferred Tax

-0.87

-0.12

-0.1

0.51

0.86

Reported Profit After Tax

13.76

9.68

6.29

-40.41

1.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

13.76

9.68

6.29

-40.41

1.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0.04

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

13.76

9.64

6.29

-40.41

1.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.48

3.85

2.5

-16.12

0.68

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

25.09

25.81

25.09

25.09

25.09

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.15

7.88

9.46

-14.42

6.42

PBDTM(%)

4.52

4.34

4.24

-22.91

2.55

PATM(%)

3.29

3.08

2.58

-26.01

0.57

