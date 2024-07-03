Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
417.58
314.2
243.16
155.36
286.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
417.58
314.2
243.16
155.36
286.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
3.95
0.25
4.28
4.15
Total Income
417.87
318.15
243.41
159.64
290.89
Total Expenditure
388.01
293.37
220.39
182.04
272.48
PBIDT
29.87
24.78
23.02
-22.41
18.41
Interest
10.97
11.13
12.68
13.19
11.08
PBDT
18.89
13.66
10.33
-35.6
7.33
Depreciation
4.33
4.1
4.15
4.3
4.24
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.68
0
0
0
0.59
Deferred Tax
-0.87
-0.12
-0.1
0.51
0.86
Reported Profit After Tax
13.76
9.68
6.29
-40.41
1.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
13.76
9.68
6.29
-40.41
1.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0.04
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
13.76
9.64
6.29
-40.41
1.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.48
3.85
2.5
-16.12
0.68
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
25.09
25.81
25.09
25.09
25.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.15
7.88
9.46
-14.42
6.42
PBDTM(%)
4.52
4.34
4.24
-22.91
2.55
PATM(%)
3.29
3.08
2.58
-26.01
0.57
