Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.97
(-1.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Rudra Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.28

0.81

17.66

8.89

Depreciation

-5.76

-5.66

-4.52

-4.08

Tax paid

-0.07

-0.57

-6.57

-3.15

Working capital

43.35

77.96

0.1

0.24

Other operating items

Operating

9.22

72.52

6.66

1.89

Capital expenditure

0.92

35.57

-14.13

14.1

Free cash flow

10.15

108.09

-7.46

15.99

Equity raised

150.64

116.35

59.1

48.31

Investing

0

0.04

0.01

0

Financing

113.96

55.31

23.61

28.55

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

274.76

279.8

75.25

92.86

