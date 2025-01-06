Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.28
0.81
17.66
8.89
Depreciation
-5.76
-5.66
-4.52
-4.08
Tax paid
-0.07
-0.57
-6.57
-3.15
Working capital
43.35
77.96
0.1
0.24
Other operating items
Operating
9.22
72.52
6.66
1.89
Capital expenditure
0.92
35.57
-14.13
14.1
Free cash flow
10.15
108.09
-7.46
15.99
Equity raised
150.64
116.35
59.1
48.31
Investing
0
0.04
0.01
0
Financing
113.96
55.31
23.61
28.55
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
274.76
279.8
75.25
92.86
