Rudra Global Infra Products Ltd Summary

Rudra Global Infra Products Limited was incorporated as M.D. Inducto Cast Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 16, 2010. Subsequently the Company was converted into a public limited company vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation Consequent upon Conversion to Public Limited Company dated May 20, 2015 issued by Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad and the name of the Company was changed to M.D. Inducto Cast Limited. Later, the Company name was changed from M.D. Inducto Cast Limited to Rudra Global Infra Products Limited in December 2017. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of superior quality TMT bars and billets.Rudra Global, promoted by a team of young entrepreneurs and experienced veterans, started its journey in 1991 with a steel re-rolling mill having capacity of 1000 MT per month. In February 2013, the company commissioned production of M S Billets and in March 2014, the company launched Brand Rudra with Rudra TMX in March 2014; launched Rudra Wire in 2015; launched Rudra Pipe in 2016. The Company further launched First Rudra Infra Mart in 2018. Rudra Cement was launched in 2019. The Company installed 20 MT Induction Furnace in April, 2019; it launched Multi-Brand Marketing network Someshwar TMT in September, 2019. In 2021, the Company introduced 2 more Brands to Multi-Brand Marketing JB 500 TMX & Tridev TMX. Further, in the recent expansion, the Company doubled TMT Bars manufacturing capacity, from 1.2 lakh tons to 2.4 lakh tons per annum in 2022-23. .