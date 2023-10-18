1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division and Issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE RUDRA GLOBAL INFRA PRODUCTS LTD (539226) RECORD DATE 18.10.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.5/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Rs.5/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 18/10/2023 DR-636/2023-2024 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.10.2023)