|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 Aug 2023
|15 Sep 2023
|15 Sep 2023
|3
|30
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Dividend: The Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs.3 per share for financial year 2022-2023. Record Date: The Board has fixed 15.09.2023 as Record date determining entitlement for Dividend and Eligibility of shareholders to vote in AGM and Evoting.
