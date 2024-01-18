Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, please find the enclosed notice convening 45th Annual general meeting and the annual report for the financial year 2022-23. The 45th Annual general meeting will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2023 at 11.00 AM thru video Conferencing/ other audio visual means.