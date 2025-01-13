Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
8.71
8.71
8.71
8.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.65
-2.38
-2.14
-2.2
Net Worth
6.06
6.33
6.57
6.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.06
6.33
6.57
6.51
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.1
0.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.46
6.05
5.66
6.17
Inventories
0.15
0.68
0.9
0.9
Inventory Days
0
663.77
Sundry Debtors
0.56
0.17
0.09
0.1
Debtor Days
0
73.75
Other Current Assets
5.31
5.23
4.75
5.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.56
-0.02
-0.07
-0.09
Creditor Days
0
66.37
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Cash
0.61
0.28
0.81
0.22
Total Assets
6.07
6.33
6.57
6.52
