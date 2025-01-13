iifl-logo-icon 1
Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Balance Sheet

16.16
(-1.94%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:52:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

8.71

8.71

8.71

8.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.65

-2.38

-2.14

-2.2

Net Worth

6.06

6.33

6.57

6.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.06

6.33

6.57

6.51

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.1

0.1

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.46

6.05

5.66

6.17

Inventories

0.15

0.68

0.9

0.9

Inventory Days

0

663.77

Sundry Debtors

0.56

0.17

0.09

0.1

Debtor Days

0

73.75

Other Current Assets

5.31

5.23

4.75

5.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.56

-0.02

-0.07

-0.09

Creditor Days

0

66.37

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Cash

0.61

0.28

0.81

0.22

Total Assets

6.07

6.33

6.57

6.52

