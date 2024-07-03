iifl-logo-icon 1
Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

17.15
(-1.94%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.57

0.02

0.01

0

0.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.57

0.02

0.01

0

0.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.6

0.2

0.27

0.27

0.45

Total Income

6.17

0.23

0.28

0.27

0.93

Total Expenditure

5.75

0.39

0.2

0.11

0.92

PBIDT

0.42

-0.16

0.07

0.16

0.01

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.42

-0.16

0.07

0.16

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0.01

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.11

0

0.03

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.31

-0.16

0.04

0.15

-0.05

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.31

-0.16

0.04

0.15

-0.05

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.31

-0.16

0.04

0.15

-0.05

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.35

-0.18

0.05

0.17

-0.05

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.71

8.71

8.71

8.71

8.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.54

-800

700

0

2.08

PBDTM(%)

7.54

-800

700

0

2.08

PATM(%)

5.56

-800

400

0

-10.41

