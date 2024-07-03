Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.57
0.02
0.01
0
0.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.57
0.02
0.01
0
0.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.6
0.2
0.27
0.27
0.45
Total Income
6.17
0.23
0.28
0.27
0.93
Total Expenditure
5.75
0.39
0.2
0.11
0.92
PBIDT
0.42
-0.16
0.07
0.16
0.01
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.42
-0.16
0.07
0.16
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0.01
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.11
0
0.03
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.31
-0.16
0.04
0.15
-0.05
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.31
-0.16
0.04
0.15
-0.05
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.31
-0.16
0.04
0.15
-0.05
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.35
-0.18
0.05
0.17
-0.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.71
8.71
8.71
8.71
8.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.54
-800
700
0
2.08
PBDTM(%)
7.54
-800
700
0
2.08
PATM(%)
5.56
-800
400
0
-10.41
