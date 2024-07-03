Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹17.84
Prev. Close₹18.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹17.84
Day's Low₹17.84
52 Week's High₹36.52
52 Week's Low₹5.13
Book Value₹7.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.55
P/E47.89
EPS0.38
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
8.71
8.71
8.71
8.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.65
-2.38
-2.14
-2.2
Net Worth
6.06
6.33
6.57
6.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.49
1.9
31.6
yoy growth (%)
-100
-73.98
-93.98
79.69
Raw materials
0
-0.59
-1.81
-30.74
As % of sales
0
120.48
95.52
97.27
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.04
-0.2
-0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.08
-0.28
-2.44
0.07
Depreciation
0
-0.05
-0.12
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0.03
-0.03
Working capital
1.19
0.23
-3.38
-1.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-73.98
-93.98
79.69
Op profit growth
-62.95
-69.9
355.71
471.36
EBIT growth
-128.54
-88.32
-803.39
198.09
Net profit growth
-120.82
-87.95
-2,037.37
101.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5.57
1.09
0.01
0
0.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.57
1.09
0.01
0
0.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.78
0.34
0.35
0.37
0.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Varun Mangla
Additional Director
Surinder Babbar
Additional Director
Tapan Gupta
Chairman
Sheela Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Radhika Toshniwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sabrimala Industries India Ltd
Summary
Sabrimala Industries India Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name Sabrimala Leasing & Holdings Limited on June 20, 1984. The Company name changed to Sabrimala Industries India Limited on December 16, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading of household plastic goods which includes lunch boxes, food containers and various other items.. The product contains fusion of stainless steel items with plastic. Apart from that, Company is having a wide range of products that are made for household purposes using tetron fabric for manufacturing of outer of food containers to keep the food insulated from outside temperature.The company have a state of art machinery with a team of highly technically qualified personnel at Bawana. It possesses having the best machinery for manufacturing molds i.e., CNC Machine of global manufacturer, HAAS Factory Outlet, U.S.A. Branch of CNC Servicing & Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. It is having molding machines imported from Ferromatik Milacron India Pvt. Ltd. , a renowned brand for molding machines worldwide.The Company has served the top organisations of India on a repetitive basis such as Ranbaxy, GlaxoSmithKline, Dr. Reddy, Asian Paints Limited, Ultratech Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, Berger Paints, etc. to name a few. All the products of the Company are food grade as the same is manufactured using food grade granules of Polypropylene bought from Reliance Industries Limited and Indian Oil Corporation. The company is close
The Sabrimala Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd is ₹15.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd is 47.89 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sabrimala Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd is ₹5.13 and ₹36.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sabrimala Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.19%, 3 Years at 82.18%, 1 Year at 254.78%, 6 Month at 121.14%, 3 Month at 63.08% and 1 Month at -26.94%.
