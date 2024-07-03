iifl-logo-icon 1
Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Share Price

17.84
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:39:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.84
  • Day's High17.84
  • 52 Wk High36.52
  • Prev. Close18.2
  • Day's Low17.84
  • 52 Wk Low 5.13
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E47.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.57
  • EPS0.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.55
  • Div. Yield0
Sabrimala Industries India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

17.84

Prev. Close

18.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

17.84

Day's Low

17.84

52 Week's High

36.52

52 Week's Low

5.13

Book Value

7.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.55

P/E

47.89

EPS

0.38

Divi. Yield

0

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

18 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

8.71

8.71

8.71

8.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.65

-2.38

-2.14

-2.2

Net Worth

6.06

6.33

6.57

6.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.49

1.9

31.6

yoy growth (%)

-100

-73.98

-93.98

79.69

Raw materials

0

-0.59

-1.81

-30.74

As % of sales

0

120.48

95.52

97.27

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.04

-0.2

-0.44

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.08

-0.28

-2.44

0.07

Depreciation

0

-0.05

-0.12

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0.03

-0.03

Working capital

1.19

0.23

-3.38

-1.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-73.98

-93.98

79.69

Op profit growth

-62.95

-69.9

355.71

471.36

EBIT growth

-128.54

-88.32

-803.39

198.09

Net profit growth

-120.82

-87.95

-2,037.37

101.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5.57

1.09

0.01

0

0.6

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.57

1.09

0.01

0

0.6

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.78

0.34

0.35

0.37

0.53

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sabrimala Industries India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Varun Mangla

Additional Director

Surinder Babbar

Additional Director

Tapan Gupta

Chairman

Sheela Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Radhika Toshniwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sabrimala Industries India Ltd

Summary

Sabrimala Industries India Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name Sabrimala Leasing & Holdings Limited on June 20, 1984. The Company name changed to Sabrimala Industries India Limited on December 16, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading of household plastic goods which includes lunch boxes, food containers and various other items.. The product contains fusion of stainless steel items with plastic. Apart from that, Company is having a wide range of products that are made for household purposes using tetron fabric for manufacturing of outer of food containers to keep the food insulated from outside temperature.The company have a state of art machinery with a team of highly technically qualified personnel at Bawana. It possesses having the best machinery for manufacturing molds i.e., CNC Machine of global manufacturer, HAAS Factory Outlet, U.S.A. Branch of CNC Servicing & Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. It is having molding machines imported from Ferromatik Milacron India Pvt. Ltd. , a renowned brand for molding machines worldwide.The Company has served the top organisations of India on a repetitive basis such as Ranbaxy, GlaxoSmithKline, Dr. Reddy, Asian Paints Limited, Ultratech Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, Berger Paints, etc. to name a few. All the products of the Company are food grade as the same is manufactured using food grade granules of Polypropylene bought from Reliance Industries Limited and Indian Oil Corporation. The company is close
Company FAQs

What is the Sabrimala Industries India Ltd share price today?

The Sabrimala Industries India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd is ₹15.55 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd is 47.89 and 2.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sabrimala Industries India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd is ₹5.13 and ₹36.52 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd?

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.19%, 3 Years at 82.18%, 1 Year at 254.78%, 6 Month at 121.14%, 3 Month at 63.08% and 1 Month at -26.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sabrimala Industries India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

