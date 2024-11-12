Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Sabrimala Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve standalone and consolidated unaudited finacial results To consider and approve the notice of egm To consider and approve the appointment of scrutinizer To consider and approve the resignation of Managing director To consider and approve the resignation of independent director To consider and approve the appointment of Managing director To consider and approve the appointment of Independent director Any other matter with the permission of board the quaterly results for the quater ended 30. 9. 2024 are filled here with (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024) we already filed standalone financial results and consolidated financial results on 12/11/2024. but due to technical issue we miss the consolidated balance sheet and cash flow. so we doing compliance of this we provide consolidated cash flow and balance sheet for this. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

Sabrimala Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditors of the company for the financial years from 2024-25 to financial year 2028-29 Board transacted the following business: i. Considered and approved the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company for the Financial Years from 2024-2025 to Financial Year 2028-2029 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 30.09.2024)

We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today ie., August 26, 2024 commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:15 P.M.at the registered office, inter-alia to consider and approve the following business: 1. Board of Directors considered and approved the appointment of Ms.Shibu Singh, as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 26.08.2024. Revised outcome With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of Sabrimala Industries India Limited on Monday, 26.08.2024, the following were considered and approved by the Board. 1. Appointment of Mr. Shibu Singh, ACS A71484 as the Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 26.08.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)

Sabrimala Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Take note of the compliances for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the First quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. To consider and approve the consolidated unaudited financial results for the First quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 4. To take note of the limited review report on standalone and consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended 30th june 2024. 5. To consider and approve the draft board report for the financial year 2024-25. 6. To consider and approve the notice of 40th Annual General Meeting. 7. To consider and approve the appointment of scrutinizer for the 40th Annual General Meeting of the company. 8. To take note and ratify the resolution passed by circulation for the acceptance of resignation by company secretary cum compliance officer. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today has approved and taken on record un-audited financial results on standalone and consolidated basis for the First (1st) Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, a copy of above unaudited results and report of the Auditors on Limited Review of said financial results are enclosed for ready reference and record. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:30 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Sabrimala Industries India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. i. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Audit Report, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. iii. Declaration by Mr. Suresh Kumar Mittal, Managing Director pertaining to unmodified opinion on the auditors report issued by the statutory auditors. iv. Accepted the resignation Ms. Radhika Tosniwal as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the company with effect from close of business hours on May 27, 2024. v. Re-appointment of M/s Rastogi Sunil & Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 512906C) as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. vi. Re-appointment of M/s RSH & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, (Firm Registration Number: P2016DE057700) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

