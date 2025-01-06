Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.08
-0.28
-2.44
0.07
Depreciation
0
-0.05
-0.12
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.01
0
0.03
-0.03
Working capital
1.19
0.23
-3.38
-1.75
Other operating items
Operating
1.24
-0.11
-5.91
-1.85
Capital expenditure
-0.14
-2.15
0
0.04
Free cash flow
1.1
-2.26
-5.91
-1.81
Equity raised
-4.4
-3.81
1
0.75
Investing
0
-0.33
-0.19
0.13
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.29
-6.41
-5.1
-0.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.