Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.84
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:39:00 PM

Sabrimala Indus. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.08

-0.28

-2.44

0.07

Depreciation

0

-0.05

-0.12

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.01

0

0.03

-0.03

Working capital

1.19

0.23

-3.38

-1.75

Other operating items

Operating

1.24

-0.11

-5.91

-1.85

Capital expenditure

-0.14

-2.15

0

0.04

Free cash flow

1.1

-2.26

-5.91

-1.81

Equity raised

-4.4

-3.81

1

0.75

Investing

0

-0.33

-0.19

0.13

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3.29

-6.41

-5.1

-0.93

