|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-98.1
79.69
44.66
Op profit growth
-62.75
16.98
557.4
814.09
EBIT growth
-128.58
159.34
-194.68
-65.19
Net profit growth
-120.82
48.69
-418.77
-175.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
-125.08
-2.02
-0.55
EBIT margin
0
-47.46
-0.34
0.65
Net profit margin
0
-48.41
-0.61
0.34
RoCE
1.24
-3.69
-1.17
1.23
RoNW
0.23
-0.94
-0.54
0.16
RoA
0.23
-0.94
-0.52
0.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.07
-0.33
0
0.07
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.06
-0.4
-0.51
0
Book value per share
7.53
7.47
10.2
10.43
Valuation ratios
P/E
64.28
0
152.85
P/CEPS
71.95
-1,145.82
P/B
0.59
1.02
EV/EBIDTA
35.35
50.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.37
1.71
-27.54
-45.1
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
590.08
34.93
47.83
Inventory days
0
477.54
16.28
40.67
Creditor days
-111
-105.4
-11.77
-14.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-58.14
356
0.39
-26.73
Net debt / equity
-0.12
-0.03
-0.36
0
Net debt / op. profit
2.96
0.31
5.05
0.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-149.58
-96.07
-94.41
Employee costs
0
-11.2
-2.06
-1.31
Other costs
0
-64.3
-3.88
-4.82
