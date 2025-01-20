iifl-logo-icon 1
Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Key Ratios

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-98.1

79.69

44.66

Op profit growth

-62.75

16.98

557.4

814.09

EBIT growth

-128.58

159.34

-194.68

-65.19

Net profit growth

-120.82

48.69

-418.77

-175.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

-125.08

-2.02

-0.55

EBIT margin

0

-47.46

-0.34

0.65

Net profit margin

0

-48.41

-0.61

0.34

RoCE

1.24

-3.69

-1.17

1.23

RoNW

0.23

-0.94

-0.54

0.16

RoA

0.23

-0.94

-0.52

0.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.07

-0.33

0

0.07

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.06

-0.4

-0.51

0

Book value per share

7.53

7.47

10.2

10.43

Valuation ratios

P/E

64.28

0

152.85

P/CEPS

71.95

-1,145.82

P/B

0.59

1.02

EV/EBIDTA

35.35

50.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.37

1.71

-27.54

-45.1

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

590.08

34.93

47.83

Inventory days

0

477.54

16.28

40.67

Creditor days

-111

-105.4

-11.77

-14.34

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-58.14

356

0.39

-26.73

Net debt / equity

-0.12

-0.03

-0.36

0

Net debt / op. profit

2.96

0.31

5.05

0.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-149.58

-96.07

-94.41

Employee costs

0

-11.2

-2.06

-1.31

Other costs

0

-64.3

-3.88

-4.82

