Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.49
(-1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sabrimala Industries India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0.49

1.9

31.6

yoy growth (%)

-100

-73.98

-93.98

79.69

Raw materials

0

-0.59

-1.81

-30.74

As % of sales

0

120.48

95.52

97.27

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.04

-0.2

-0.44

As % of sales

0

10.08

10.83

1.4

Other costs

-0.26

-0.6

-2.4

-0.97

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

123.19

126.54

3.06

Operating profit

-0.28

-0.76

-2.52

-0.55

OPM

0

-153.76

-132.9

-1.75

Depreciation

0

-0.05

-0.12

-0.15

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.26

Other income

0.36

0.52

0.21

1.05

Profit before tax

0.08

-0.28

-2.44

0.07

Taxes

-0.01

0

0.03

-0.03

Tax rate

-24.37

1.71

-1.26

-43.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

-0.29

-2.41

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0.08

Net profit

0.06

-0.29

-2.41

0.12

yoy growth (%)

-120.82

-87.95

-2,037.37

101.48

NPM

0

-58.69

-126.71

0.39

QUICKLINKS FOR Sabrimala Industries India Ltd

