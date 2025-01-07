Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0.49
1.9
31.6
yoy growth (%)
-100
-73.98
-93.98
79.69
Raw materials
0
-0.59
-1.81
-30.74
As % of sales
0
120.48
95.52
97.27
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.04
-0.2
-0.44
As % of sales
0
10.08
10.83
1.4
Other costs
-0.26
-0.6
-2.4
-0.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
123.19
126.54
3.06
Operating profit
-0.28
-0.76
-2.52
-0.55
OPM
0
-153.76
-132.9
-1.75
Depreciation
0
-0.05
-0.12
-0.15
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.26
Other income
0.36
0.52
0.21
1.05
Profit before tax
0.08
-0.28
-2.44
0.07
Taxes
-0.01
0
0.03
-0.03
Tax rate
-24.37
1.71
-1.26
-43.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
-0.29
-2.41
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0.08
Net profit
0.06
-0.29
-2.41
0.12
yoy growth (%)
-120.82
-87.95
-2,037.37
101.48
NPM
0
-58.69
-126.71
0.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.