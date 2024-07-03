Sabrimala Industries India Ltd Summary

Sabrimala Industries India Limited was erstwhile incorporated in the name Sabrimala Leasing & Holdings Limited on June 20, 1984. The Company name changed to Sabrimala Industries India Limited on December 16, 2016. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of trading of household plastic goods which includes lunch boxes, food containers and various other items.. The product contains fusion of stainless steel items with plastic. Apart from that, Company is having a wide range of products that are made for household purposes using tetron fabric for manufacturing of outer of food containers to keep the food insulated from outside temperature.The company have a state of art machinery with a team of highly technically qualified personnel at Bawana. It possesses having the best machinery for manufacturing molds i.e., CNC Machine of global manufacturer, HAAS Factory Outlet, U.S.A. Branch of CNC Servicing & Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd. It is having molding machines imported from Ferromatik Milacron India Pvt. Ltd. , a renowned brand for molding machines worldwide.The Company has served the top organisations of India on a repetitive basis such as Ranbaxy, GlaxoSmithKline, Dr. Reddy, Asian Paints Limited, Ultratech Cement, JK Lakshmi Cement, Berger Paints, etc. to name a few. All the products of the Company are food grade as the same is manufactured using food grade granules of Polypropylene bought from Reliance Industries Limited and Indian Oil Corporation. The company is closely associated with some of the biggest electronic companies in the market as their B2B partners for corporate trade. The customer base includes corporate clients, institutional buyers, modern trade outlets and end users. The payment mechanism for the entire range of products are cash on delivery for end users and the company provides sufficient credit periods to bulk buyers and traders. The Company is trying to increase the geographical areas of operations to cater to the growing market.During the year 2023-24, the Company has started bidding, for Stressed Assets in addition to its trading, activities.