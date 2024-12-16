|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Nov 2024
|16 Dec 2024
|Intimation of Extra ordinary General Meeting of Company and details of cut -off date,book closure and e-voting period Summary proceedings of EGM. Held on 16-12-2024. commencement of EGM timing is 11:00 A.M. and concluded on 11:43 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2024) SCRUTINIZER REPORT OF EGM HELD ON 16-12-2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 17.12.2024)
