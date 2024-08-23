iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sabrimala Industries India Ltd AGM

16.14
(1.89%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:52:00 PM

Sabrimala Indus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM17 Sep 202427 Aug 2024
AGM 17/09/2024 1. The cut off date is Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means. A person whose name is recorded in the register of members or in the register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories / Register as on the cut off date only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting or e-voting at the time of meeting. 2. In pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the Register of members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Thursday, 12th September, 2024 to Friday, 13th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). 3. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the company is providing e-voting facility to its shareholders to exercise the right to vote at the AGM. The remote e-voting period shall commence on Friday, September 13th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) In pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III (as amended), we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 17th September 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through video conferencing (VC)/ Other audio-visual means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the consolidated report of the Company held on Tuesday, 17th September 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through video conferencing (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM). The Scrutinizer Report filed on 19.09.2024, being defective, be please treated withdrawn and this report be treated as correct report. We hereby inform that all the ordinary business as contained in the notice of 40th AGM have been approved with the requisite majority. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)

Sabrimala Indus.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sabrimala Industries India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.