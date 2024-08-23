AGM 17/09/2024 1. The cut off date is Tuesday, 10th September, 2024 for determining the eligibility to vote by electronic means. A person whose name is recorded in the register of members or in the register of beneficial owners maintained by the depositories / Register as on the cut off date only shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting or e-voting at the time of meeting. 2. In pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the Register of members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from Thursday, 12th September, 2024 to Friday, 13th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). 3. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 the company is providing e-voting facility to its shareholders to exercise the right to vote at the AGM. The remote e-voting period shall commence on Friday, September 13th, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) In pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, read with Part A of Schedule III (as amended), we enclose herewith the summary of proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 17th September 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through video conferencing (VC)/ Other audio-visual means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing the consolidated report of the Company held on Tuesday, 17th September 2024 at 11:00 A.M. through video conferencing (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM). The Scrutinizer Report filed on 19.09.2024, being defective, be please treated withdrawn and this report be treated as correct report. We hereby inform that all the ordinary business as contained in the notice of 40th AGM have been approved with the requisite majority. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.09.2024)