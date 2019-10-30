|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|31 May 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|In terms of Reg 42 of SEBI (LODR) Reg 2015 read with Sec 91 of the Companies Act 2013 including rules made thereunder the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday June 21 2024 to Friday June 28 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM scheduled to be held on Friday June 28 2024 at 09:00 AM.
