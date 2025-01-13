Saven Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.09
1.09
1.09
1.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.37
16.74
14.93
14
Net Worth
18.46
17.83
16.02
15.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.46
17.83
16.02
15.09
Fixed Assets
1.18
0.79
0.92
0.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.25
6.99
5.85
4.31
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.07
0.06
0
Networking Capital
1.98
3.08
3.85
1.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.23
3.46
4.33
2.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.69
0.49
0.39
0.49
Sundry Creditors
-0.12
-0.14
-0.11
-0.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.82
-0.73
-0.76
-0.86
Cash
7.98
6.89
5.33
8.6
Total Assets
18.46
17.82
16.01
15.08
