iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saven Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

54.01
(3.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Saven Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.09

1.09

1.09

1.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.37

16.74

14.93

14

Net Worth

18.46

17.83

16.02

15.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.46

17.83

16.02

15.09

Fixed Assets

1.18

0.79

0.92

0.59

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.25

6.99

5.85

4.31

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.07

0.06

0

Networking Capital

1.98

3.08

3.85

1.58

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.23

3.46

4.33

2.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.69

0.49

0.39

0.49

Sundry Creditors

-0.12

-0.14

-0.11

-0.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.82

-0.73

-0.76

-0.86

Cash

7.98

6.89

5.33

8.6

Total Assets

18.46

17.82

16.01

15.08

Saven Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Saven Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.