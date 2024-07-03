iifl-logo-icon 1
Saven Technologies Ltd Share Price

53.05
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open55.9
  Day's High55.9
  52 Wk High72.5
  Prev. Close54.97
  Day's Low53
  52 Wk Low 50.26
  Turnover (lac)2.42
  P/E21.81
  Face Value1
  Book Value18.42
  EPS2.52
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.71
  Div. Yield3.65
No Records Found

Saven Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

55.9

Prev. Close

54.97

Turnover(Lac.)

2.42

Day's High

55.9

Day's Low

53

52 Week's High

72.5

52 Week's Low

50.26

Book Value

18.42

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.71

P/E

21.81

EPS

2.52

Divi. Yield

3.65

Saven Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 16 Feb, 2024

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Saven Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Saven Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:21 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.47%

Non-Promoter- 57.52%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Saven Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.09

1.09

1.09

1.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.37

16.74

14.93

14

Net Worth

18.46

17.83

16.02

15.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

11.5

8.39

9.83

8.64

yoy growth (%)

37.07

-14.61

13.67

10.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.59

-5.81

-6.05

-5.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3.49

2.05

2.59

2.44

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.33

-0.32

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.9

-0.51

-0.82

-0.82

Working capital

1.44

-5.19

-3.96

0.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.07

-14.61

13.67

10.21

Op profit growth

236.09

-51.07

19.3

-12.58

EBIT growth

70.01

-20.67

4.92

-68.12

Net profit growth

68.51

-12.96

9.12

-74.36

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

68.31

73.69

64.33

51.09

50.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

68.31

73.69

64.33

51.09

50.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.13

0.87

1.03

0.17

0.34

Saven Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Saven Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Sridhar Chelikani

Chairman & Independent Directo

R S Sampath

Executive Director & CEO

Murty Gudipati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jayanthil P

Independent Director

R Ravi

Independent Director

R Renuka

Additional Director

Rajaram Mosur Ranganathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saven Technologies Ltd

Summary

Saven Technologies Limited was initially incorporated as Pennar Infotech Limited on 10th May, 1993. It was originally promoted by Vijay N Rao and co-promoted by Pennar Group. The Company offers a full range of software services from end to end development of new software and web solutions, Enterprise Application Services, to re-engineering and enhancement of legacy applications, application integration and ongoing maintenance.In 1998-99, it setup a Sun Authorized Java Training Center. To undertake onsite software projects, it has entered into Joint Ventures in USA and UK. Also, various offshore projects in Visual Basic, C++, VC++, smalltalk and java have been executed.Saven Technologies is coming out with a public issue of 36 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10/- each at par opening on 7th Dec. 2000. The company in order to expand its operations has planned to setup Software Development Centers in USA and UK. The offshore development center at Hyderabad is also being upgraded by infusing state-of-the art infrastructure. The Joint Venture in USA will be mainly focusing on E-Commerce Application products in Finance and Trading. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 7.59 cr.Presently the company is working in the area of wireless applications and is developing software for mobile phone dialing, voice synthesis and activation. For its expertise in Visual Basic and its object orientation with COM and DCOM, it has achieved the status of Microsoft Solution Provider.For the year ende
Company FAQs

What is the Saven Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Saven Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saven Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saven Technologies Ltd is ₹57.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saven Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saven Technologies Ltd is 21.81 and 2.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saven Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saven Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saven Technologies Ltd is ₹50.26 and ₹72.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saven Technologies Ltd?

Saven Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.16%, 3 Years at 1.97%, 1 Year at -14.10%, 6 Month at -0.60%, 3 Month at 2.14% and 1 Month at -0.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saven Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saven Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.53 %

