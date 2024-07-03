Summary

Saven Technologies Limited was initially incorporated as Pennar Infotech Limited on 10th May, 1993. It was originally promoted by Vijay N Rao and co-promoted by Pennar Group. The Company offers a full range of software services from end to end development of new software and web solutions, Enterprise Application Services, to re-engineering and enhancement of legacy applications, application integration and ongoing maintenance.In 1998-99, it setup a Sun Authorized Java Training Center. To undertake onsite software projects, it has entered into Joint Ventures in USA and UK. Also, various offshore projects in Visual Basic, C++, VC++, smalltalk and java have been executed.Saven Technologies is coming out with a public issue of 36 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10/- each at par opening on 7th Dec. 2000. The company in order to expand its operations has planned to setup Software Development Centers in USA and UK. The offshore development center at Hyderabad is also being upgraded by infusing state-of-the art infrastructure. The Joint Venture in USA will be mainly focusing on E-Commerce Application products in Finance and Trading. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 7.59 cr.Presently the company is working in the area of wireless applications and is developing software for mobile phone dialing, voice synthesis and activation. For its expertise in Visual Basic and its object orientation with COM and DCOM, it has achieved the status of Microsoft Solution Provider.For the year ende

