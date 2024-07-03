Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹55.9
Prev. Close₹54.97
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.42
Day's High₹55.9
Day's Low₹53
52 Week's High₹72.5
52 Week's Low₹50.26
Book Value₹18.42
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.71
P/E21.81
EPS2.52
Divi. Yield3.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.09
1.09
1.09
1.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.37
16.74
14.93
14
Net Worth
18.46
17.83
16.02
15.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
11.5
8.39
9.83
8.64
yoy growth (%)
37.07
-14.61
13.67
10.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.59
-5.81
-6.05
-5.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
3.49
2.05
2.59
2.44
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.33
-0.32
-0.32
Tax paid
-0.9
-0.51
-0.82
-0.82
Working capital
1.44
-5.19
-3.96
0.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.07
-14.61
13.67
10.21
Op profit growth
236.09
-51.07
19.3
-12.58
EBIT growth
70.01
-20.67
4.92
-68.12
Net profit growth
68.51
-12.96
9.12
-74.36
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
68.31
73.69
64.33
51.09
50.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
68.31
73.69
64.33
51.09
50.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.13
0.87
1.03
0.17
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Sridhar Chelikani
Chairman & Independent Directo
R S Sampath
Executive Director & CEO
Murty Gudipati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jayanthil P
Independent Director
R Ravi
Independent Director
R Renuka
Additional Director
Rajaram Mosur Ranganathan
Reports by Saven Technologies Ltd
Summary
Saven Technologies Limited was initially incorporated as Pennar Infotech Limited on 10th May, 1993. It was originally promoted by Vijay N Rao and co-promoted by Pennar Group. The Company offers a full range of software services from end to end development of new software and web solutions, Enterprise Application Services, to re-engineering and enhancement of legacy applications, application integration and ongoing maintenance.In 1998-99, it setup a Sun Authorized Java Training Center. To undertake onsite software projects, it has entered into Joint Ventures in USA and UK. Also, various offshore projects in Visual Basic, C++, VC++, smalltalk and java have been executed.Saven Technologies is coming out with a public issue of 36 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10/- each at par opening on 7th Dec. 2000. The company in order to expand its operations has planned to setup Software Development Centers in USA and UK. The offshore development center at Hyderabad is also being upgraded by infusing state-of-the art infrastructure. The Joint Venture in USA will be mainly focusing on E-Commerce Application products in Finance and Trading. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 7.59 cr.Presently the company is working in the area of wireless applications and is developing software for mobile phone dialing, voice synthesis and activation. For its expertise in Visual Basic and its object orientation with COM and DCOM, it has achieved the status of Microsoft Solution Provider.For the year ende
Read More
The Saven Technologies Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹53.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saven Technologies Ltd is ₹57.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saven Technologies Ltd is 21.81 and 2.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saven Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saven Technologies Ltd is ₹50.26 and ₹72.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Saven Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.16%, 3 Years at 1.97%, 1 Year at -14.10%, 6 Month at -0.60%, 3 Month at 2.14% and 1 Month at -0.02%.
