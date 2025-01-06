iifl-logo-icon 1
Saven Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

53.05
(-3.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Saven Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

3.49

2.05

2.59

2.44

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.33

-0.32

-0.32

Tax paid

-0.9

-0.51

-0.82

-0.82

Working capital

1.44

-5.19

-3.96

0.67

Other operating items

Operating

3.81

-3.98

-2.51

1.96

Capital expenditure

0.2

0.04

0.26

0.46

Free cash flow

4.01

-3.93

-2.25

2.42

Equity raised

22.22

10.04

17.64

19.21

Investing

1.21

-4.57

6.13

-1.59

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

1.31

0

0

2.62

Net in cash

28.75

1.53

21.51

22.67

