Saven Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
29.94
38.38
35.52
38.18
33.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.94
38.38
35.52
38.18
33.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.55
0.58
0.61
0.27
0.86
Total Income
30.48
38.97
36.13
38.45
34.13
Total Expenditure
28.45
35.27
34.41
34.65
32.06
PBIDT
2.03
3.69
1.71
3.78
2.06
Interest
0.03
0.03
0
0.05
0.02
PBDT
2
3.65
1.7
3.75
2.03
Depreciation
0.17
0.23
0.44
0.18
0.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.15
0.98
0.85
0.8
0.1
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.67
2.43
0.4
2.76
1.66
Minority Interest After NP
0.03
0.54
-0.1
0.62
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.62
1.88
0.49
2.14
1.67
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.37
0
0.61
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.62
1.88
0.12
2.14
1.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.57
1.74
0.44
1.97
1.53
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.88
10.88
10.88
10.88
10.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
62,58,504
62,58,504
62,62,079
62,62,079
62,62,079
Public Shareholding (%)
57.52
57.52
57.56
57.56
57.56
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
46,20,244
46,20,244
46,16,669
46,16,669
46,16,669
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
42.47
42.47
42.43
42.43
42.43
PBIDTM(%)
6.81
9.61
4.81
9.92
6.21
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
2.23
6.33
1.12
7.25
5.01
