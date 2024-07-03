iifl-logo-icon 1
Saven Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

51
(-4.53%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013Sept-2012Mar-2012

Gross Sales

29.94

38.38

35.52

38.18

33.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.94

38.38

35.52

38.18

33.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.55

0.58

0.61

0.27

0.86

Total Income

30.48

38.97

36.13

38.45

34.13

Total Expenditure

28.45

35.27

34.41

34.65

32.06

PBIDT

2.03

3.69

1.71

3.78

2.06

Interest

0.03

0.03

0

0.05

0.02

PBDT

2

3.65

1.7

3.75

2.03

Depreciation

0.17

0.23

0.44

0.18

0.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.15

0.98

0.85

0.8

0.1

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.67

2.43

0.4

2.76

1.66

Minority Interest After NP

0.03

0.54

-0.1

0.62

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.62

1.88

0.49

2.14

1.67

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.37

0

0.61

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.62

1.88

0.12

2.14

1.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.57

1.74

0.44

1.97

1.53

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.88

10.88

10.88

10.88

10.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

62,58,504

62,58,504

62,62,079

62,62,079

62,62,079

Public Shareholding (%)

57.52

57.52

57.56

57.56

57.56

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

46,20,244

46,20,244

46,16,669

46,16,669

46,16,669

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

42.47

42.47

42.43

42.43

42.43

PBIDTM(%)

6.81

9.61

4.81

9.92

6.21

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2.23

6.33

1.12

7.25

5.01

