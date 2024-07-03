iifl-logo-icon 1
Saven Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

51
(-4.53%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

56.84

58.06

48.38

38.16

36.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.84

58.06

48.38

38.16

36.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.74

0.41

0.38

0.07

0.2

Total Income

57.59

58.47

48.77

38.25

36.65

Total Expenditure

52.81

53.63

45

37.95

37.08

PBIDT

4.78

4.84

3.75

0.28

-0.41

Interest

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.05

0.05

PBDT

4.71

4.78

3.69

0.23

-0.46

Depreciation

0.34

0.27

0.25

0.23

0.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.37

1.34

0.91

0.03

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

2.98

3.17

2.51

-0.02

-0.69

Minority Interest After NP

0.58

0.7

0.58

-0.11

-0.28

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.39

2.46

1.92

0.09

-0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.39

2.46

1.92

0.09

-0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.2

2.25

1.77

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.88

10.88

10.88

10.88

10.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

62,58,504

62,62,079

62,62,079

62,67,079

62,67,079

Public Shareholding (%)

57.52

57.56

57.56

57.61

57.61

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

46,20,244

46,16,669

46,16,669

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

42.47

42.43

42.43

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.4

8.35

7.77

0.75

-1.15

PBDTM(%)

8.28

8.23

7.62

0.62

-1.28

PATM(%)

5.24

5.45

5.2

-0.07

-1.92

