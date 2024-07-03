Saven Technologies Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
56.84
58.06
48.38
38.16
36.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.84
58.06
48.38
38.16
36.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.74
0.41
0.38
0.07
0.2
Total Income
57.59
58.47
48.77
38.25
36.65
Total Expenditure
52.81
53.63
45
37.95
37.08
PBIDT
4.78
4.84
3.75
0.28
-0.41
Interest
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.05
0.05
PBDT
4.71
4.78
3.69
0.23
-0.46
Depreciation
0.34
0.27
0.25
0.23
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.37
1.34
0.91
0.03
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
2.98
3.17
2.51
-0.02
-0.69
Minority Interest After NP
0.58
0.7
0.58
-0.11
-0.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.39
2.46
1.92
0.09
-0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.39
2.46
1.92
0.09
-0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.2
2.25
1.77
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.88
10.88
10.88
10.88
10.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
62,58,504
62,62,079
62,62,079
62,67,079
62,67,079
Public Shareholding (%)
57.52
57.56
57.56
57.61
57.61
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
46,20,244
46,16,669
46,16,669
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
42.47
42.43
42.43
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.4
8.35
7.77
0.75
-1.15
PBDTM(%)
8.28
8.23
7.62
0.62
-1.28
PATM(%)
5.24
5.45
5.2
-0.07
-1.92
