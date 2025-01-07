Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
11.5
8.39
9.83
8.64
yoy growth (%)
37.07
-14.61
13.67
10.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.59
-5.81
-6.05
-5.33
As % of sales
57.35
69.22
61.55
61.63
Other costs
-1.78
-1.65
-1.88
-1.72
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.51
19.71
19.14
19.96
Operating profit
3.12
0.92
1.89
1.59
OPM
27.13
11.06
19.3
18.39
Depreciation
-0.22
-0.33
-0.32
-0.32
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.02
Other income
0.59
1.45
1.02
1.21
Profit before tax
3.49
2.05
2.59
2.44
Taxes
-0.9
-0.51
-0.82
-0.82
Tax rate
-25.89
-25.23
-31.85
-33.82
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.59
1.53
1.76
1.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.59
1.53
1.76
1.62
yoy growth (%)
68.51
-12.96
9.12
-74.36
NPM
22.53
18.32
17.98
18.73
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.