Saven Technologies Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

53.72
(1.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

11.5

8.39

9.83

8.64

yoy growth (%)

37.07

-14.61

13.67

10.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.59

-5.81

-6.05

-5.33

As % of sales

57.35

69.22

61.55

61.63

Other costs

-1.78

-1.65

-1.88

-1.72

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.51

19.71

19.14

19.96

Operating profit

3.12

0.92

1.89

1.59

OPM

27.13

11.06

19.3

18.39

Depreciation

-0.22

-0.33

-0.32

-0.32

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.02

Other income

0.59

1.45

1.02

1.21

Profit before tax

3.49

2.05

2.59

2.44

Taxes

-0.9

-0.51

-0.82

-0.82

Tax rate

-25.89

-25.23

-31.85

-33.82

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.59

1.53

1.76

1.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.59

1.53

1.76

1.62

yoy growth (%)

68.51

-12.96

9.12

-74.36

NPM

22.53

18.32

17.98

18.73

