|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024) Revised outcome for Confirmation of Board Meeting Conclusion Time for Board meeting held on 23.07.2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Attached
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached The Board of Directors of the Company declared Interim Dividend of Rs.2l (Rupees Two Only) per equity share (representing 200%) on the equity share of Re .1/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2023-24. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
