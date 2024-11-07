Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024) Revised outcome for Confirmation of Board Meeting Conclusion Time for Board meeting held on 23.07.2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Attached

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024

SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached The Board of Directors of the Company declared Interim Dividend of Rs.2l (Rupees Two Only) per equity share (representing 200%) on the equity share of Re .1/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2023-24. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024