Saven Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

Saven Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024) Revised outcome for Confirmation of Board Meeting Conclusion Time for Board meeting held on 23.07.2024. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Attached
Board Meeting5 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached The Board of Directors of the Company declared Interim Dividend of Rs.2l (Rupees Two Only) per equity share (representing 200%) on the equity share of Re .1/- each fully paid up, for the financial year 2023-24. Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
SAVEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Attached Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)

