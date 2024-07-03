Saven Technologies Ltd Summary

Saven Technologies Limited was initially incorporated as Pennar Infotech Limited on 10th May, 1993. It was originally promoted by Vijay N Rao and co-promoted by Pennar Group. The Company offers a full range of software services from end to end development of new software and web solutions, Enterprise Application Services, to re-engineering and enhancement of legacy applications, application integration and ongoing maintenance.In 1998-99, it setup a Sun Authorized Java Training Center. To undertake onsite software projects, it has entered into Joint Ventures in USA and UK. Also, various offshore projects in Visual Basic, C++, VC++, smalltalk and java have been executed.Saven Technologies is coming out with a public issue of 36 lakhs equity shares of Rs 10/- each at par opening on 7th Dec. 2000. The company in order to expand its operations has planned to setup Software Development Centers in USA and UK. The offshore development center at Hyderabad is also being upgraded by infusing state-of-the art infrastructure. The Joint Venture in USA will be mainly focusing on E-Commerce Application products in Finance and Trading. The total project cost is estimated to be Rs 7.59 cr.Presently the company is working in the area of wireless applications and is developing software for mobile phone dialing, voice synthesis and activation. For its expertise in Visual Basic and its object orientation with COM and DCOM, it has achieved the status of Microsoft Solution Provider.For the year ended Mar. 2000, the company earned a Net profit of Rs 1.15 cr on a Sales of Rs 6.95 cr and for Mar. 1999, it earned a Net Profit of Rs 0.80 cr on a sales of Rs 3.08 cr respectively.The performance of the company during the year 2001 was good when compared to the previous year performance.The company has taking effective steps to reduce the dependence on U S market and at the same time to diversify into new areas which could open new window of opportunities.A U K based Traning Partner Symbian Ltd has been selected by the company to provide training in developing products and applications for the Symbian wireless platform.This software products company owned by Ericsson,Matushita,Motorola,Nokia and psion,the leaders in wireless industry.The company now focusses on wireless technologies and thrust on development of GSM network related wireless communication software and the company expects a very high degree of optimism.The company has made a joint ventures Saven Technologies U S and Penrillian Ltd U K,and these joint ventures will now focus on promoting and enhancing the Companys presence in areas such as Internet applicaiton,Client Server Technology,Application Maintenance,Embedded Systems,Systems Integration Software,Onsite/Offshore Development of Projects/Products,Wireless Technologies and other acitivites in the global market.During year 2001-02, Saven Technologies, Inc. U.S.A., became a subsidiary of the Company. Penrillian Limited, a Joint Venture in U.K. between the Company and TriReme International Limited, U.K., and a renowned technologist was set up for carrying on the business of software development for wireless information devices. The Company implemented Mobile Computing Solution for one of the Unit Offices in 2003-04. Saven Technologies Inc., ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company since the FY 2014-15 the Company had disinvested its entire holdings in the subsidiary.