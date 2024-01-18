|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|50
|Final
|Final Dividend of Rs 1.00/- per equity share recommended by the board of directors in their meeting held today May 29, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company
|Dividend
|7 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|16 Feb 2024
|0.7
|35
|Interim
|Approval of Interim Dividend @35% i.e. Rs. 0.70/- per equity share for the FY 2023-24 Record Date fixed February 16th, 2024 for the purpose of Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24
