Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd Dividend

523.35
(-1.02%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:04:57 PM

Shivalik Bimetal CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 May 202419 Sep 2024-150Final
Final Dividend of Rs 1.00/- per equity share recommended by the board of directors in their meeting held today May 29, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders in the forthcoming annual general meeting of the Company
Dividend7 Feb 202416 Feb 202416 Feb 20240.735Interim
Approval of Interim Dividend @35% i.e. Rs. 0.70/- per equity share for the FY 2023-24 Record Date fixed February 16th, 2024 for the purpose of Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24

