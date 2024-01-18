|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|16 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|10 May 2024
|26 May 2024
|31 May 2024
|Intimation for Extra Ordinary General Meeting, fixation of cut-off date for e-voting, period of remote e-voting. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed form May 26, 2024 to May 31, 2024 (Both Days inclusive).
