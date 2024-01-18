iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Book Closer

207.95
(2.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Sh. Bajrang All. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser16 Sep 202424 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
Annual General Meeting
BookCloser10 May 202426 May 202431 May 2024
Intimation for Extra Ordinary General Meeting, fixation of cut-off date for e-voting, period of remote e-voting. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed form May 26, 2024 to May 31, 2024 (Both Days inclusive).

Sh. Bajrang All.: Related News

No Record Found

