Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28
28
28
28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.66
49.21
44.39
41.62
Net Worth
81.66
77.21
72.39
69.62
Minority Interest
Debt
50.33
53.88
52.59
48.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
131.99
131.09
124.98
118.32
Fixed Assets
1.2
1.26
1.29
0.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.73
20.62
19.69
18.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.18
0.25
0.27
Networking Capital
104.84
90.36
95.89
90.57
Inventories
139.51
122.32
116.17
115.61
Inventory Days
2,110.13
Sundry Debtors
5.72
6.74
7
5.79
Debtor Days
105.68
Other Current Assets
23.21
24.88
19.75
18.09
Sundry Creditors
-14.64
-21.61
-11.45
-11.05
Creditor Days
201.68
Other Current Liabilities
-48.96
-41.97
-35.58
-37.87
Cash
5.06
18.68
7.87
7.64
Total Assets
132.01
131.1
124.99
118.33
