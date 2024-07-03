iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Quarterly Results

39.99
(4.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3.98

6.67

6.7

3.85

8.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.98

6.67

6.7

3.85

8.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.03

0.23

0

0.01

Total Income

4.05

6.7

6.93

3.85

8.38

Total Expenditure

3.05

4.19

3.74

3.5

4.73

PBIDT

1

2.51

3.19

0.35

3.65

Interest

0.74

0.72

0.75

0.87

0.81

PBDT

0.26

1.79

2.43

-0.51

2.85

Depreciation

0.06

0.06

0.07

0.06

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.44

1.06

-0.28

0.76

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.02

0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.15

1.3

1.32

-0.3

2.04

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.15

1.3

1.32

-0.3

2.04

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.15

1.3

1.32

-0.3

2.04

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.05

0.46

0.47

-0.11

0.73

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

28

28

28

28

28

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

25.12

37.63

47.61

9.09

43.6

PBDTM(%)

6.53

26.83

36.26

-13.24

34.05

PATM(%)

3.76

19.49

19.7

-7.79

24.37

