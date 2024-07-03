Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
3.98
6.67
6.7
3.85
8.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.98
6.67
6.7
3.85
8.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.03
0.23
0
0.01
Total Income
4.05
6.7
6.93
3.85
8.38
Total Expenditure
3.05
4.19
3.74
3.5
4.73
PBIDT
1
2.51
3.19
0.35
3.65
Interest
0.74
0.72
0.75
0.87
0.81
PBDT
0.26
1.79
2.43
-0.51
2.85
Depreciation
0.06
0.06
0.07
0.06
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.44
1.06
-0.28
0.76
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.02
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.15
1.3
1.32
-0.3
2.04
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.15
1.3
1.32
-0.3
2.04
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.15
1.3
1.32
-0.3
2.04
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.05
0.46
0.47
-0.11
0.73
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
28
28
28
28
28
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.12
37.63
47.61
9.09
43.6
PBDTM(%)
6.53
26.83
36.26
-13.24
34.05
PATM(%)
3.76
19.49
19.7
-7.79
24.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.