Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.7
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shri Krishna FINANCIALS

Shri Krishna FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.87

1.67

4.32

2.99

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.2

-0.22

Tax paid

-1.33

-0.47

-1.81

-0.99

Working capital

10.12

-2.27

4.02

19.93

Other operating items

Operating

13.5

-1.24

6.32

21.7

Capital expenditure

-0.14

0.51

0

-0.39

Free cash flow

13.36

-0.73

6.32

21.31

Equity raised

76.16

72.72

66.26

61.83

Investing

-0.85

-1.71

0.44

-7.01

Financing

84.44

77.57

81.09

73.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

173.1

147.84

154.11

149.55

