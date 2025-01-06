Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.87
1.67
4.32
2.99
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.2
-0.22
Tax paid
-1.33
-0.47
-1.81
-0.99
Working capital
10.12
-2.27
4.02
19.93
Other operating items
Operating
13.5
-1.24
6.32
21.7
Capital expenditure
-0.14
0.51
0
-0.39
Free cash flow
13.36
-0.73
6.32
21.31
Equity raised
76.16
72.72
66.26
61.83
Investing
-0.85
-1.71
0.44
-7.01
Financing
84.44
77.57
81.09
73.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
173.1
147.84
154.11
149.55
