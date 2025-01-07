iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.99
(4.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.99

17.01

32.81

22.08

yoy growth (%)

17.52

-48.14

48.58

0.71

Raw materials

3.37

-1.43

-1.86

26.29

As % of sales

16.86

8.43

5.68

119.03

Employee costs

-1.02

-1.24

-1.12

-0.76

As % of sales

5.12

7.34

3.41

3.44

Other costs

-15.16

-9.39

-22.07

-42.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

75.81

55.18

67.27

190.64

Operating profit

7.18

4.94

7.75

5.5

OPM

35.92

29.03

23.62

24.94

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.2

-0.22

Interest expense

-2.64

-3.49

-3.61

-2.51

Other income

0.49

0.39

0.39

0.22

Profit before tax

4.87

1.67

4.32

2.99

Taxes

-1.33

-0.47

-1.81

-0.99

Tax rate

-27.37

-28.57

-42.04

-33.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.53

1.19

2.5

2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.53

1.19

2.5

2

yoy growth (%)

195.37

-52.19

25.28

-16.48

NPM

17.7

7.04

7.63

9.06

Shri Krishna : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.