|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.99
17.01
32.81
22.08
yoy growth (%)
17.52
-48.14
48.58
0.71
Raw materials
3.37
-1.43
-1.86
26.29
As % of sales
16.86
8.43
5.68
119.03
Employee costs
-1.02
-1.24
-1.12
-0.76
As % of sales
5.12
7.34
3.41
3.44
Other costs
-15.16
-9.39
-22.07
-42.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
75.81
55.18
67.27
190.64
Operating profit
7.18
4.94
7.75
5.5
OPM
35.92
29.03
23.62
24.94
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.2
-0.22
Interest expense
-2.64
-3.49
-3.61
-2.51
Other income
0.49
0.39
0.39
0.22
Profit before tax
4.87
1.67
4.32
2.99
Taxes
-1.33
-0.47
-1.81
-0.99
Tax rate
-27.37
-28.57
-42.04
-33.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.53
1.19
2.5
2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.53
1.19
2.5
2
yoy growth (%)
195.37
-52.19
25.28
-16.48
NPM
17.7
7.04
7.63
9.06
