Summary

Shri Krishna Devcon Limited, incorporated in 1993, was led by the Promoter, Mr. Sunil K Jain. The promoters initiatives in real estate in the last 5 years has resulted in creation of many prime properties. This success in Real Estate Market has been consolidated under the umbrella of SKDL. Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is a real estate development and construction Company with synergistic business presence in the infrastructure field. Company develops integrated townships, housing projects and commercial projects, along with construction and infrastructure projects. The Companys operations span all aspects of real estate development from the identification and acquisition of land to the planning, execution and marketing of its projects. The Company is developing projects mainly in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Mumbai (Maharashtra).The Company chalked out a detailed road map for expansion. The projects ranges from small residential condominiums to Commercial Complexes to large IT Parks. The Company has been in the business of finance since its inception. The Company was acquired by the Group in 2007, which made Real Estate Development as the primary focus.The Company in 2011-12, started two residential building projects at Indore (M.P.) named as Shri Krishna Enclave and Shri Krishna Super Corridor.

