SectorRealty
Open₹39.43
Prev. Close₹39.43
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹40.2
Day's Low₹37.7
52 Week's High₹68.1
52 Week's Low₹29.66
Book Value₹29.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)105.56
P/E44.81
EPS0.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
28
28
28
28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
53.66
49.21
44.39
41.62
Net Worth
81.66
77.21
72.39
69.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.99
17.01
32.81
22.08
yoy growth (%)
17.52
-48.14
48.58
0.71
Raw materials
3.37
-1.43
-1.86
26.29
As % of sales
16.86
8.43
5.68
119.03
Employee costs
-1.02
-1.24
-1.12
-0.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.87
1.67
4.32
2.99
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.16
-0.2
-0.22
Tax paid
-1.33
-0.47
-1.81
-0.99
Working capital
10.12
-2.27
4.02
19.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.52
-48.14
48.58
0.71
Op profit growth
45.42
-36.26
40.71
8.89
EBIT growth
45.47
-34.91
44.3
-4.35
Net profit growth
195.37
-52.19
25.28
-16.48
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
25.45
31.29
20.15
20.03
17.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.45
31.29
20.15
20.03
17.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.47
0.9
1.14
0.5
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sunil Kumar Jain
Non Executive Director
Mukesh Kumar Jain
Executive Director
Naveen Jain
Independent Director
Shailesh Ambor
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neeraj Anjane
Independent Director
Bhupendra singh Bundela
Independent Director
Heena Agrawal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Shri Krishna Devcon Limited, incorporated in 1993, was led by the Promoter, Mr. Sunil K Jain. The promoters initiatives in real estate in the last 5 years has resulted in creation of many prime properties. This success in Real Estate Market has been consolidated under the umbrella of SKDL. Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is a real estate development and construction Company with synergistic business presence in the infrastructure field. Company develops integrated townships, housing projects and commercial projects, along with construction and infrastructure projects. The Companys operations span all aspects of real estate development from the identification and acquisition of land to the planning, execution and marketing of its projects. The Company is developing projects mainly in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Mumbai (Maharashtra).The Company chalked out a detailed road map for expansion. The projects ranges from small residential condominiums to Commercial Complexes to large IT Parks. The Company has been in the business of finance since its inception. The Company was acquired by the Group in 2007, which made Real Estate Development as the primary focus.The Company in 2011-12, started two residential building projects at Indore (M.P.) named as Shri Krishna Enclave and Shri Krishna Super Corridor.
The Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd is ₹105.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd is 44.81 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd is ₹29.66 and ₹68.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.65%, 3 Years at 0.80%, 1 Year at -16.11%, 6 Month at -19.10%, 3 Month at 5.71% and 1 Month at 7.35%.
