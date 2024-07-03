iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Share Price

37.7
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open39.43
  Day's High40.2
  52 Wk High68.1
  Prev. Close39.43
  Day's Low37.7
  52 Wk Low 29.66
  Turnover (lac)0.03
  P/E44.81
  Face Value10
  Book Value29.68
  EPS0.88
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)105.56
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

39.43

Prev. Close

39.43

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

40.2

Day's Low

37.7

52 Week's High

68.1

52 Week's Low

29.66

Book Value

29.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

105.56

P/E

44.81

EPS

0.88

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.87%

Non-Promoter- 45.12%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

28

28

28

28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

53.66

49.21

44.39

41.62

Net Worth

81.66

77.21

72.39

69.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.99

17.01

32.81

22.08

yoy growth (%)

17.52

-48.14

48.58

0.71

Raw materials

3.37

-1.43

-1.86

26.29

As % of sales

16.86

8.43

5.68

119.03

Employee costs

-1.02

-1.24

-1.12

-0.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.87

1.67

4.32

2.99

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.16

-0.2

-0.22

Tax paid

-1.33

-0.47

-1.81

-0.99

Working capital

10.12

-2.27

4.02

19.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.52

-48.14

48.58

0.71

Op profit growth

45.42

-36.26

40.71

8.89

EBIT growth

45.47

-34.91

44.3

-4.35

Net profit growth

195.37

-52.19

25.28

-16.48

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

25.45

31.29

20.15

20.03

17.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.45

31.29

20.15

20.03

17.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.47

0.9

1.14

0.5

0.4

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Kumar Jain

Non Executive Director

Mukesh Kumar Jain

Executive Director

Naveen Jain

Independent Director

Shailesh Ambor

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neeraj Anjane

Independent Director

Bhupendra singh Bundela

Independent Director

Heena Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd

Summary

Shri Krishna Devcon Limited, incorporated in 1993, was led by the Promoter, Mr. Sunil K Jain. The promoters initiatives in real estate in the last 5 years has resulted in creation of many prime properties. This success in Real Estate Market has been consolidated under the umbrella of SKDL. Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd. is a real estate development and construction Company with synergistic business presence in the infrastructure field. Company develops integrated townships, housing projects and commercial projects, along with construction and infrastructure projects. The Companys operations span all aspects of real estate development from the identification and acquisition of land to the planning, execution and marketing of its projects. The Company is developing projects mainly in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and Mumbai (Maharashtra).The Company chalked out a detailed road map for expansion. The projects ranges from small residential condominiums to Commercial Complexes to large IT Parks. The Company has been in the business of finance since its inception. The Company was acquired by the Group in 2007, which made Real Estate Development as the primary focus.The Company in 2011-12, started two residential building projects at Indore (M.P.) named as Shri Krishna Enclave and Shri Krishna Super Corridor.
Company FAQs

What is the Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd share price today?

The Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd is ₹105.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd is 44.81 and 1.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd is ₹29.66 and ₹68.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd?

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.65%, 3 Years at 0.80%, 1 Year at -16.11%, 6 Month at -19.10%, 3 Month at 5.71% and 1 Month at 7.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.12 %

Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
