iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Board Meeting

38.67
(1.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:18:00 PM

Shri Krishna CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
SHRI KRISHNA DEVCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30/09/2024 alongwith other routine businesses. As per Regulation 33 of SEBi (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing unaudited financial results for September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that; at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the board has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the enclosed matters, along with other routine businesses
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that; at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the board has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the enclosed matters, along with other routine businesses
Board Meeting13 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results As per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing unaudited financial results for quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
SHRI KRISHNA DEVCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 alongwith other routine businesses. As per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing Audited Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
SHRI KRISHNA DEVCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31-12-2023 alongwith other routine businesses. Submission of Financial Results for 31-12-2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Shri Krishna: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.