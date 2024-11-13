Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

SHRI KRISHNA DEVCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ended on 30/09/2024 alongwith other routine businesses. As per Regulation 33 of SEBi (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing unaudited financial results for September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that; at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the board has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the enclosed matters, along with other routine businesses

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results As per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing unaudited financial results for quarter ended on June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

SHRI KRISHNA DEVCON LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31-03-2024 alongwith other routine businesses. As per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing Audited Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 8 Feb 2024