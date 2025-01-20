iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd Key Ratios

40
(0.55%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:32:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.52

-48.14

48.58

0.71

Op profit growth

45.42

-36.26

40.71

9.3

EBIT growth

45.47

-34.91

44.3

-4.5

Net profit growth

195.37

-52.19

25.28

-16.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

35.92

29.03

23.62

24.94

EBIT margin

37.61

30.38

24.2

24.92

Net profit margin

17.7

7.04

7.63

9.06

RoCE

6.47

4.62

7.21

5.15

RoNW

1.3

0.46

1

0.83

RoA

0.76

0.26

0.56

0.46

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.26

0.43

1.07

0.71

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.2

0.36

0.82

0.63

Book value per share

24.86

23.6

22.8

21.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.57

55.46

18.92

21.12

P/CEPS

13.12

64.75

24.59

23.65

P/B

0.63

1.01

0.88

0.68

EV/EBIDTA

11.32

19.57

12.41

14.67

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.37

-28.57

-42.04

-33.14

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

129.31

206.13

91.92

119.98

Inventory days

2,129.39

2,444.44

1,266.57

1,935.33

Creditor days

-328.6

-344.57

-143.73

-191.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.84

-1.48

-2.19

-2.19

Net debt / equity

0.61

0.57

0.69

0.69

Net debt / op. profit

5.92

7.63

5.73

7.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

16.86

-8.43

-5.68

119.03

Employee costs

-5.12

-7.34

-3.41

-3.44

Other costs

-75.81

-55.18

-67.27

-190.64

