|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.52
-48.14
48.58
0.71
Op profit growth
45.42
-36.26
40.71
9.3
EBIT growth
45.47
-34.91
44.3
-4.5
Net profit growth
195.37
-52.19
25.28
-16.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
35.92
29.03
23.62
24.94
EBIT margin
37.61
30.38
24.2
24.92
Net profit margin
17.7
7.04
7.63
9.06
RoCE
6.47
4.62
7.21
5.15
RoNW
1.3
0.46
1
0.83
RoA
0.76
0.26
0.56
0.46
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.26
0.43
1.07
0.71
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.2
0.36
0.82
0.63
Book value per share
24.86
23.6
22.8
21.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.57
55.46
18.92
21.12
P/CEPS
13.12
64.75
24.59
23.65
P/B
0.63
1.01
0.88
0.68
EV/EBIDTA
11.32
19.57
12.41
14.67
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.37
-28.57
-42.04
-33.14
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
129.31
206.13
91.92
119.98
Inventory days
2,129.39
2,444.44
1,266.57
1,935.33
Creditor days
-328.6
-344.57
-143.73
-191.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.84
-1.48
-2.19
-2.19
Net debt / equity
0.61
0.57
0.69
0.69
Net debt / op. profit
5.92
7.63
5.73
7.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
16.86
-8.43
-5.68
119.03
Employee costs
-5.12
-7.34
-3.41
-3.44
Other costs
-75.81
-55.18
-67.27
-190.64
