|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|3 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed during the period from Saturday, September 21, 2024 to Friday, September 27, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th AGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that; at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the board has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the enclosed matters, along with other routine businesses (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
