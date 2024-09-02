The 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is scheduled on Friday, September 27, 2024 at 04:30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). The 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company is re-scheduled on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 04:30 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) Pursuant to Regulation 30 and all other applicable regulations of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that; at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, the board has inter alia, considered, approved and recommended the enclosed matters, along with other routine businesses (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results of 29th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)