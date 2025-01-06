Shukra Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.21
0.35
0.34
0.02
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.18
-0.24
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.07
-0.08
-0.02
Working capital
-0.97
-34.31
3.82
2.95
Other operating items
Operating
-0.89
-34.14
3.88
2.7
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.03
Free cash flow
-0.89
-34.14
3.89
2.73
Equity raised
43.81
41.95
40.14
41.23
Investing
0
1.07
-0.01
-1.09
Financing
1.12
-0.62
7.62
1.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
44.04
8.26
51.65
44.15
