Shukra Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

16.38
(1.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shukra Jewellery Ltd

Shukra Jewellery FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.21

0.35

0.34

0.02

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.18

-0.24

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.07

-0.08

-0.02

Working capital

-0.97

-34.31

3.82

2.95

Other operating items

Operating

-0.89

-34.14

3.88

2.7

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.03

Free cash flow

-0.89

-34.14

3.89

2.73

Equity raised

43.81

41.95

40.14

41.23

Investing

0

1.07

-0.01

-1.09

Financing

1.12

-0.62

7.62

1.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

44.04

8.26

51.65

44.15

