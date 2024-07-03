iifl-logo-icon 1
Shukra Jewellery Ltd Quarterly Results

16.06
(-1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2.04

0.38

3.1

0

0.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.04

0.38

3.1

0

0.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.03

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

2.04

0.38

3.13

0

0.55

Total Expenditure

1.66

0.39

3

0.09

0.67

PBIDT

0.39

-0.01

0.13

-0.09

-0.12

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.38

-0.01

0.13

-0.09

-0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0.02

0

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.02

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.38

-0.01

0.08

-0.09

-0.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.38

-0.01

0.08

-0.09

-0.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.38

-0.01

0.08

-0.09

-0.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.28

-0.01

0.06

-0.07

-0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.57

13.57

12.99

13.57

13.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.11

-2.63

4.19

0

-21.81

PBDTM(%)

18.62

-2.63

4.19

0

-21.81

PATM(%)

18.62

-2.63

2.58

0

-25.45

