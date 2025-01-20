Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.96
105.22
-50.96
Op profit growth
-28.92
-244.93
-184.41
EBIT growth
-29.65
16.61
25.18
Net profit growth
-41.59
19.31
-9.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.28
2.03
-2.88
1.67
EBIT margin
5.33
1.74
3.07
1.2
Net profit margin
1.9
0.74
1.28
0.7
RoCE
1.11
1.48
1.26
RoNW
0.11
0.19
0.16
RoA
0.09
0.15
0.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.12
0.21
0.18
0.2
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.05
0.12
0.06
0.05
Book value per share
26.08
27.26
27.14
26.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
104.58
89.28
66.75
P/CEPS
214.77
144.27
249.36
P/B
0.48
0.68
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
40.99
41.12
37.74
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.56
-20.99
-34.7
-25.06
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
108.99
19.77
226.82
Inventory days
600.3
288.08
700.06
Creditor days
-247.49
-52.17
-94.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.89
-2.18
-2.79
-4.48
Net debt / equity
0.13
0.15
0.26
0.16
Net debt / op. profit
9.23
7.3
-18.21
9.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-6.85
-10.69
-18.28
-76.49
Employee costs
-1.83
-0.67
-2.9
-1.54
Other costs
-85.02
-86.59
-81.7
-20.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.