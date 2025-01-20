iifl-logo-icon 1
Shukra Jewellery Ltd Key Ratios

15.38
(-0.45%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:10:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.96

105.22

-50.96

Op profit growth

-28.92

-244.93

-184.41

EBIT growth

-29.65

16.61

25.18

Net profit growth

-41.59

19.31

-9.8

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.28

2.03

-2.88

1.67

EBIT margin

5.33

1.74

3.07

1.2

Net profit margin

1.9

0.74

1.28

0.7

RoCE

1.11

1.48

1.26

RoNW

0.11

0.19

0.16

RoA

0.09

0.15

0.13

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.12

0.21

0.18

0.2

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.05

0.12

0.06

0.05

Book value per share

26.08

27.26

27.14

26.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

104.58

89.28

66.75

P/CEPS

214.77

144.27

249.36

P/B

0.48

0.68

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

40.99

41.12

37.74

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.56

-20.99

-34.7

-25.06

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

108.99

19.77

226.82

Inventory days

600.3

288.08

700.06

Creditor days

-247.49

-52.17

-94.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.89

-2.18

-2.79

-4.48

Net debt / equity

0.13

0.15

0.26

0.16

Net debt / op. profit

9.23

7.3

-18.21

9.15

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-6.85

-10.69

-18.28

-76.49

Employee costs

-1.83

-0.67

-2.9

-1.54

Other costs

-85.02

-86.59

-81.7

-20.28

