|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.5
36.92
36.68
18.01
yoy growth (%)
-76.96
0.63
103.68
-36.3
Raw materials
-0.58
-3.94
-28.06
-16.39
As % of sales
6.85
10.69
76.49
91.02
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.25
-0.56
-0.47
As % of sales
1.83
0.67
1.54
2.65
Other costs
-7.23
-31.97
-7.44
-0.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
85.02
86.59
20.28
4.43
Operating profit
0.53
0.75
0.61
0.33
OPM
6.28
2.03
1.67
1.88
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.18
-0.24
Interest expense
-0.23
-0.29
-0.09
-0.06
Other income
0
0
0.01
0
Profit before tax
0.21
0.35
0.34
0.02
Taxes
-0.05
-0.07
-0.08
-0.02
Tax rate
-24.56
-20.99
-25.06
-77.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.16
0.27
0.25
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.16
0.27
0.25
0
yoy growth (%)
-41.59
7.62
4,044.47
-39.98
NPM
1.9
0.74
0.7
0.03
