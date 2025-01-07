iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shukra Jewellery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

16.06
(-1.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:30:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shukra Jewellery Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.5

36.92

36.68

18.01

yoy growth (%)

-76.96

0.63

103.68

-36.3

Raw materials

-0.58

-3.94

-28.06

-16.39

As % of sales

6.85

10.69

76.49

91.02

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.25

-0.56

-0.47

As % of sales

1.83

0.67

1.54

2.65

Other costs

-7.23

-31.97

-7.44

-0.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

85.02

86.59

20.28

4.43

Operating profit

0.53

0.75

0.61

0.33

OPM

6.28

2.03

1.67

1.88

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.18

-0.24

Interest expense

-0.23

-0.29

-0.09

-0.06

Other income

0

0

0.01

0

Profit before tax

0.21

0.35

0.34

0.02

Taxes

-0.05

-0.07

-0.08

-0.02

Tax rate

-24.56

-20.99

-25.06

-77.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.16

0.27

0.25

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.16

0.27

0.25

0

yoy growth (%)

-41.59

7.62

4,044.47

-39.98

NPM

1.9

0.74

0.7

0.03

Shukra Jewellery : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shukra Jewellery Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.