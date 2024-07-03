Summary

Shukra Jewellery Ltd. (formerly known Shukra Diamond Exports Ltd) was incorporated on 13 Dec.91. The Company was promoted by Chandrakant Shah, who was made the proprietor of Clean Diamond Exports. The Company came out with a public issue of 35 lac 14% secured FCDs of Rs 60, aggregating Rs 21 cr in Dec.94. The object of this issue was to part-finance a project to set up a 100% export oriented unit to manufacture plain and studded diamonds, set up overseas offices at New York, Antwerp and Hong Kong, and to augment long term working capital requirements. Total project cost was estimated at Rs 31.51 cr. The project is being set up at Noida in technical collaboration with Gene Hughes, US.Shukras turnover of cut and polished diamonds is in the form of 100% exports. The company exported its entire production to various countries across the world in 1994-95. The major importers of the companys cut and polished diamonds were the US, Japan, Belgium, Switzerland, Hongkong, Thailand, Singapore, etc. Foreign exchange earnings during 1994-95 amounted to Rs 14.03 cr. In 1995-96 Companys new Jewellery Manufacturing Project at Daman was completed. In 2017, the Company started Real Estate Business along with existing Gems & Jewellery business. It commenced development of 2 projects namely SHANTI SHUKRA at Ahmedabad and SHUBH SHUKRA at Visnagar.

Read More