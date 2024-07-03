iifl-logo-icon 1
Shukra Jewellery Ltd Share Price

16.07
(-1.95%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.07
  • Day's High16.07
  • 52 Wk High17.24
  • Prev. Close16.39
  • Day's Low16.07
  • 52 Wk Low 3.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E55.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.94
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shukra Jewellery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shukra Jewellery Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shukra Jewellery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shukra Jewellery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.31%

Non-Promoter- 0.61%

Institutions: 0.60%

Non-Institutions: 55.08%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shukra Jewellery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.99

12.99

12.99

12.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

23.85

20.89

21.97

22.07

Net Worth

36.84

33.88

34.96

35.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.5

36.92

36.68

18.01

yoy growth (%)

-76.96

0.63

103.68

-36.3

Raw materials

-0.58

-3.94

-28.06

-16.39

As % of sales

6.85

10.69

76.49

91.02

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.25

-0.56

-0.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.21

0.35

0.34

0.02

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.1

-0.18

-0.24

Tax paid

-0.05

-0.07

-0.08

-0.02

Working capital

-0.97

-34.31

3.82

2.95

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-76.96

0.63

103.68

-36.3

Op profit growth

-28.92

22.34

81.12

9.81

EBIT growth

-29.65

45.99

385.07

238.05

Net profit growth

-41.59

7.62

4,044.47

-39.98

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4.75

1.65

2.2

8.51

36.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.75

1.65

2.2

8.51

36.92

Other Operating Income

0.03

0.22

0.06

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Shukra Jewellery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shukra Jewellery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Chandrakant H Shah.

Non Executive Director

Mayuri C Shah

Whole-time Director

Aejazahmed Mohammed Husain Puthawala

Independent Director

PragneshSathwara

Independent Director

Vaishali Rathod

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nirali Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shukra Jewellery Ltd

Summary

Shukra Jewellery Ltd. (formerly known Shukra Diamond Exports Ltd) was incorporated on 13 Dec.91. The Company was promoted by Chandrakant Shah, who was made the proprietor of Clean Diamond Exports. The Company came out with a public issue of 35 lac 14% secured FCDs of Rs 60, aggregating Rs 21 cr in Dec.94. The object of this issue was to part-finance a project to set up a 100% export oriented unit to manufacture plain and studded diamonds, set up overseas offices at New York, Antwerp and Hong Kong, and to augment long term working capital requirements. Total project cost was estimated at Rs 31.51 cr. The project is being set up at Noida in technical collaboration with Gene Hughes, US.Shukras turnover of cut and polished diamonds is in the form of 100% exports. The company exported its entire production to various countries across the world in 1994-95. The major importers of the companys cut and polished diamonds were the US, Japan, Belgium, Switzerland, Hongkong, Thailand, Singapore, etc. Foreign exchange earnings during 1994-95 amounted to Rs 14.03 cr. In 1995-96 Companys new Jewellery Manufacturing Project at Daman was completed. In 2017, the Company started Real Estate Business along with existing Gems & Jewellery business. It commenced development of 2 projects namely SHANTI SHUKRA at Ahmedabad and SHUBH SHUKRA at Visnagar.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shukra Jewellery Ltd share price today?

The Shukra Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shukra Jewellery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shukra Jewellery Ltd is ₹21.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shukra Jewellery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shukra Jewellery Ltd is 55.41 and 0.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shukra Jewellery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shukra Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shukra Jewellery Ltd is ₹3.2 and ₹17.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shukra Jewellery Ltd?

Shukra Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.04%, 3 Years at 14.88%, 1 Year at 53.19%, 6 Month at 209.04%, 3 Month at 62.65% and 1 Month at 18.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shukra Jewellery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shukra Jewellery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.31 %
Institutions - 0.60 %
Public - 55.08 %

