SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹16.07
Prev. Close₹16.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹16.07
Day's Low₹16.07
52 Week's High₹17.24
52 Week's Low₹3.2
Book Value₹26.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.81
P/E55.41
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.99
12.99
12.99
12.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
23.85
20.89
21.97
22.07
Net Worth
36.84
33.88
34.96
35.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.5
36.92
36.68
18.01
yoy growth (%)
-76.96
0.63
103.68
-36.3
Raw materials
-0.58
-3.94
-28.06
-16.39
As % of sales
6.85
10.69
76.49
91.02
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.25
-0.56
-0.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.21
0.35
0.34
0.02
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.1
-0.18
-0.24
Tax paid
-0.05
-0.07
-0.08
-0.02
Working capital
-0.97
-34.31
3.82
2.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-76.96
0.63
103.68
-36.3
Op profit growth
-28.92
22.34
81.12
9.81
EBIT growth
-29.65
45.99
385.07
238.05
Net profit growth
-41.59
7.62
4,044.47
-39.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4.75
1.65
2.2
8.51
36.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.75
1.65
2.2
8.51
36.92
Other Operating Income
0.03
0.22
0.06
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Chandrakant H Shah.
Non Executive Director
Mayuri C Shah
Whole-time Director
Aejazahmed Mohammed Husain Puthawala
Independent Director
PragneshSathwara
Independent Director
Vaishali Rathod
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nirali Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shukra Jewellery Ltd
Summary
Shukra Jewellery Ltd. (formerly known Shukra Diamond Exports Ltd) was incorporated on 13 Dec.91. The Company was promoted by Chandrakant Shah, who was made the proprietor of Clean Diamond Exports. The Company came out with a public issue of 35 lac 14% secured FCDs of Rs 60, aggregating Rs 21 cr in Dec.94. The object of this issue was to part-finance a project to set up a 100% export oriented unit to manufacture plain and studded diamonds, set up overseas offices at New York, Antwerp and Hong Kong, and to augment long term working capital requirements. Total project cost was estimated at Rs 31.51 cr. The project is being set up at Noida in technical collaboration with Gene Hughes, US.Shukras turnover of cut and polished diamonds is in the form of 100% exports. The company exported its entire production to various countries across the world in 1994-95. The major importers of the companys cut and polished diamonds were the US, Japan, Belgium, Switzerland, Hongkong, Thailand, Singapore, etc. Foreign exchange earnings during 1994-95 amounted to Rs 14.03 cr. In 1995-96 Companys new Jewellery Manufacturing Project at Daman was completed. In 2017, the Company started Real Estate Business along with existing Gems & Jewellery business. It commenced development of 2 projects namely SHANTI SHUKRA at Ahmedabad and SHUBH SHUKRA at Visnagar.
The Shukra Jewellery Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹16.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shukra Jewellery Ltd is ₹21.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shukra Jewellery Ltd is 55.41 and 0.60 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shukra Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shukra Jewellery Ltd is ₹3.2 and ₹17.24 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Shukra Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -3.04%, 3 Years at 14.88%, 1 Year at 53.19%, 6 Month at 209.04%, 3 Month at 62.65% and 1 Month at 18.25%.
