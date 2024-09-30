|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|18 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to submit the proceeding of 33rd Annual General meeting of the members of the Company held today, i.e 30th September, 2024 at 4:31 P.M IST through VC/OAVM. The business mentioned in the attached PDF were transacted. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Rule 20 of The Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, The Company has appointed Mr. Pragnesh M Joshi as a Scrutinizer for E-voting process in ensuing 33rd AGM to be held on 30th September, 2024, Monday at 4.30 P.m. through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)
