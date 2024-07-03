Shukra Jewellery Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.65
0
0.64
4.86
27.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.65
0
0.64
4.86
27.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.94
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
1.65
0
1.58
4.86
27.73
Total Expenditure
1.65
0.14
0.52
4.76
27.79
PBIDT
0
-0.14
1.05
0.1
-0.06
Interest
0
0.15
0.01
0.28
0.22
PBDT
0
-0.29
1.05
-0.18
-0.28
Depreciation
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.03
-0.31
1.01
-0.22
-0.34
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.03
-0.31
1.01
-0.22
-0.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.03
-0.31
1.01
-0.22
-0.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.02
-0.23
0.07
-0.16
-0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.57
13.57
1.36
1.36
13.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
164.06
2.05
-0.21
PBDTM(%)
0
0
164.06
-3.7
-1
PATM(%)
-1.81
0
157.81
-4.52
-1.22
