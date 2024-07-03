iifl-logo-icon 1
Shukra Jewellery Ltd Nine Monthly Results

15.74
(-1.99%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.65

0

0.64

4.86

27.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.65

0

0.64

4.86

27.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.94

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

1.65

0

1.58

4.86

27.73

Total Expenditure

1.65

0.14

0.52

4.76

27.79

PBIDT

0

-0.14

1.05

0.1

-0.06

Interest

0

0.15

0.01

0.28

0.22

PBDT

0

-0.29

1.05

-0.18

-0.28

Depreciation

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.03

-0.31

1.01

-0.22

-0.34

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.03

-0.31

1.01

-0.22

-0.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.03

-0.31

1.01

-0.22

-0.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.02

-0.23

0.07

-0.16

-0.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.57

13.57

1.36

1.36

13.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

164.06

2.05

-0.21

PBDTM(%)

0

0

164.06

-3.7

-1

PATM(%)

-1.81

0

157.81

-4.52

-1.22

Shukra Jewellery: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shukra Jewellery Ltd

