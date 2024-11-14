iifl-logo-icon 1
Shukra Jewellery Ltd Board Meeting

15.15
(-1.81%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
SHUKRA JEWELLERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Pursuant to regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the meeting of the board was held today and has considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company together with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) This is in reference to your email dated 25th November, 2024, Kindly find replies to the queries along with annexure attached. Kindly take note of the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/11/2024) This is in reference to your email dated 12th December, 2024, kindly find reply to the query raised along with annexure attached. Please take note of the same (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/12/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SHUKRA JEWELLERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Result of the company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024 Pursuant to Reg 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, the meeting of the Board was held today and has considered and approved unaudited standalone & Consolidated financial results of the company together with limited review report for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
SHUKRA JEWELLERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 29.05.2024 has approved the following 1. Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. As per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, the financial results are enclosed herewith for your records. Other Agenda 1. Re-appointment of M/s. Kishor S. Dudhatra, Practicing Company Secretaries as secretarial auditors of the Company for the F.Y 2023-2024. Meeting commenced at 07:35 P.M. and concluded at 08:00 P.M. (IST) Kindly take the same on your records and acknowledge the receipt. Read less.. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 29.05.2024 has approved both Standalone and Consolidated Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March, 2024. As per Regulation .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
SHUKRA JEWELLERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and take on record the un-audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 14.02.2024 has approved the Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review Report. The same has been enclosed herewith for your records. Meeting commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:00 P.M. (IST) Kindly take the same on your records and acknowledge the receipt. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024) The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14.02.2024 has approved the Standalone & Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024) With reference to your above email , we hereby, clarify that the said financial results were duly signed by the Chairman. However, due to inadvertance, the name and designation of the Chairman were not mentioned. We hereby, attach the same results along with the name and designation of the Chairman. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)

Shukra Jewellery: Related News

No Record Found

