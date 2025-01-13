Simmonds Marshall Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.24
2.24
2.24
2.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.66
30.13
32.49
37.82
Net Worth
35.9
32.37
34.73
40.06
Minority Interest
Debt
84.24
84.01
88.84
91.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.05
9.42
7.48
7.52
Total Liabilities
128.19
125.8
131.05
138.86
Fixed Assets
71.62
71.03
76.85
82.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.52
3.56
3.28
3.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.67
11.04
9.1
9.14
Networking Capital
43.3
40.02
41.54
42.98
Inventories
50.61
57.56
49.48
53.19
Inventory Days
156.33
Sundry Debtors
21.01
23.26
23.77
25.09
Debtor Days
73.74
Other Current Assets
7.87
5.25
5.87
7.27
Sundry Creditors
-26.5
-35.61
-28.91
-36.57
Creditor Days
107.48
Other Current Liabilities
-9.69
-10.44
-8.67
-6
Cash
0.06
0.16
0.28
0.32
Total Assets
128.17
125.81
131.05
138.84
