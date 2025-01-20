iifl-logo-icon 1
Simmonds Marshall Ltd Key Ratios

142
(4.37%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.48

-22.15

3.75

21.33

Op profit growth

3,896.86

-100.56

-28.77

30.09

EBIT growth

80.86

-145.98

-36.02

41.85

Net profit growth

130.58

-232.22

-41.42

57.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.56

-0.05

7.77

11.32

EBIT margin

-7.06

-3.45

5.85

9.49

Net profit margin

-13.32

-5.11

3.01

5.33

RoCE

-7.74

-4.93

11.39

19.56

RoNW

-9.08

-3.08

2.24

4.27

RoA

-3.65

-1.82

1.46

2.74

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-15.98

-6.89

5.15

8.98

Dividend per share

0

0.5

0.5

0.7

Cash EPS

-21.87

-11.8

1.14

5.33

Book value per share

35.79

52.02

60.3

56.28

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.88

-3.19

14.83

12.91

P/CEPS

-1.38

-1.86

66.54

21.75

P/B

0.84

0.42

1.26

2.06

EV/EBIDTA

-43.66

307.14

7.65

7.16

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

7.83

Tax payout

-0.2

-27.58

-25.65

-30.75

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

63.15

71.7

84.34

86.79

Inventory days

164.81

153.79

96.6

72.27

Creditor days

-92.72

-74.06

-60.18

-52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.12

0.96

-3.12

-5.41

Net debt / equity

2.26

0.79

0.54

0.42

Net debt / op. profit

-26.32

-536.89

2.42

1.24

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-43.33

-39.41

-38.67

-37.79

Employee costs

-28.06

-24.04

-19.97

-18.83

Other costs

-31.17

-36.6

-33.58

-32.04

