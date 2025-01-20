Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.48
-22.15
3.75
21.33
Op profit growth
3,896.86
-100.56
-28.77
30.09
EBIT growth
80.86
-145.98
-36.02
41.85
Net profit growth
130.58
-232.22
-41.42
57.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.56
-0.05
7.77
11.32
EBIT margin
-7.06
-3.45
5.85
9.49
Net profit margin
-13.32
-5.11
3.01
5.33
RoCE
-7.74
-4.93
11.39
19.56
RoNW
-9.08
-3.08
2.24
4.27
RoA
-3.65
-1.82
1.46
2.74
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-15.98
-6.89
5.15
8.98
Dividend per share
0
0.5
0.5
0.7
Cash EPS
-21.87
-11.8
1.14
5.33
Book value per share
35.79
52.02
60.3
56.28
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.88
-3.19
14.83
12.91
P/CEPS
-1.38
-1.86
66.54
21.75
P/B
0.84
0.42
1.26
2.06
EV/EBIDTA
-43.66
307.14
7.65
7.16
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
7.83
Tax payout
-0.2
-27.58
-25.65
-30.75
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
63.15
71.7
84.34
86.79
Inventory days
164.81
153.79
96.6
72.27
Creditor days
-92.72
-74.06
-60.18
-52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.12
0.96
-3.12
-5.41
Net debt / equity
2.26
0.79
0.54
0.42
Net debt / op. profit
-26.32
-536.89
2.42
1.24
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-43.33
-39.41
-38.67
-37.79
Employee costs
-28.06
-24.04
-19.97
-18.83
Other costs
-31.17
-36.6
-33.58
-32.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.