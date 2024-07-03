Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹153.05
Prev. Close₹153
Turnover(Lac.)₹37.33
Day's High₹155.6
Day's Low₹146
52 Week's High₹182
52 Week's Low₹63.1
Book Value₹35.95
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)163.74
P/E32.55
EPS4.7
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.24
2.24
2.24
2.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.66
30.13
32.49
37.82
Net Worth
35.9
32.37
34.73
40.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
124.18
141.69
175
145
yoy growth (%)
-12.35
-19.03
20.69
6.51
Raw materials
-50.76
-52.09
-61.83
-55.24
As % of sales
40.87
36.76
35.33
38.1
Employee costs
-36.13
-34.9
-33.67
-25.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-17.91
-10.41
14.41
9.6
Depreciation
-6.54
-5.38
-3.95
-4.02
Tax paid
0.01
2.7
-4.35
-3.26
Working capital
-11.43
-6.32
4.49
1.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.35
-19.03
20.69
6.51
Op profit growth
-4,524.83
-99.63
30.97
2.62
EBIT growth
88.94
-128.27
42.11
8.3
Net profit growth
132.22
-176.66
58.66
28.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
192.04
185.88
157.34
134.15
151.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
192.04
185.88
157.34
134.15
151.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.29
1.76
0.93
0.59
0.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman Emeritus
S J Marshall
Managing Director
N S Marshall
Whole-time Director
I M Panju
Independent Director
Amrita Verma chowdhury
Independent Director
Ameet Parikh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Surbhi Khandelwal
Non Executive Director
JAMSHID NAVAL PANDOLE
Independent Director
MUKARRAM KHOOZEMA FAIZULLABHOY
Reports by Simmonds Marshall Ltd
Summary
Simmonds Marshall Limited was incorporated in April, 1960 as a Private Limited Company in technical and financial collaboration with Firth Cleveland Fastenings Ltd., U.K. holding 51% of the equity of the company. This shareholding was diluted progressively and the balance of foreign holding was purchased fully by the promoters in 1987. In 1986, the Company went public and is now a quoted company on the Stock Exchange. The Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing of nyloc self locking nuts (industrial fasteners). Its products include cleveloc self-locking nut, nyloc self-locking nut, u-nuts and wheel nuts, cap nuts, castle nuts, hose fitting nuts, flange nuts, cage nuts and weld nuts. Apart from this, the Company has a battery of multi-spindle automatic bar turning centres capable of producing related automotive components as well. It caters to the Automotive and Industrial sectors and supplies to almost all the major Automobile Manufacturers in India as OE Suppliers.The Company manufacture a wide range of bolts and studs. It supply forged fasteners that incorporate all the secondary operations involved, such as Turning, Grooving, Slotting, Knurling, Milling, Chamfering, Drilling, and Pointing. The Cleveloc nut is a low cost one-piece self-locking nut with superior locking and re-usability characteristics. The locking collar is an integral part of the nut and is formed into a geometrically developed ellipse. This provides two locking elements of consistent
Read More
The Simmonds Marshall Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹146.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simmonds Marshall Ltd is ₹163.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Simmonds Marshall Ltd is 32.55 and 4.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simmonds Marshall Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simmonds Marshall Ltd is ₹63.1 and ₹182 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Simmonds Marshall Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.91%, 3 Years at 23.54%, 1 Year at 80.17%, 6 Month at 39.53%, 3 Month at 26.71% and 1 Month at -6.62%.
