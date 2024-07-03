iifl-logo-icon 1
Simmonds Marshall Ltd Share Price

146.2
(-4.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:36:00 PM

  • Open153.05
  • Day's High155.6
  • 52 Wk High182
  • Prev. Close153
  • Day's Low146
  • 52 Wk Low 63.1
  • Turnover (lac)37.33
  • P/E32.55
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value35.95
  • EPS4.7
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)163.74
  • Div. Yield0
Simmonds Marshall Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

153.05

Prev. Close

153

Turnover(Lac.)

37.33

Day's High

155.6

Day's Low

146

52 Week's High

182

52 Week's Low

63.1

Book Value

35.95

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

163.74

P/E

32.55

EPS

4.7

Divi. Yield

0

Simmonds Marshall Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Simmonds Marshall Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Simmonds Marshall Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.57%

Non-Promoter- 40.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Simmonds Marshall Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.24

2.24

2.24

2.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.66

30.13

32.49

37.82

Net Worth

35.9

32.37

34.73

40.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

124.18

141.69

175

145

yoy growth (%)

-12.35

-19.03

20.69

6.51

Raw materials

-50.76

-52.09

-61.83

-55.24

As % of sales

40.87

36.76

35.33

38.1

Employee costs

-36.13

-34.9

-33.67

-25.49

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-17.91

-10.41

14.41

9.6

Depreciation

-6.54

-5.38

-3.95

-4.02

Tax paid

0.01

2.7

-4.35

-3.26

Working capital

-11.43

-6.32

4.49

1.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.35

-19.03

20.69

6.51

Op profit growth

-4,524.83

-99.63

30.97

2.62

EBIT growth

88.94

-128.27

42.11

8.3

Net profit growth

132.22

-176.66

58.66

28.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

192.04

185.88

157.34

134.15

151.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

192.04

185.88

157.34

134.15

151.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.29

1.76

0.93

0.59

0.32

Simmonds Marshall Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Simmonds Marshall Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman Emeritus

S J Marshall

Managing Director

N S Marshall

Whole-time Director

I M Panju

Independent Director

Amrita Verma chowdhury

Independent Director

Ameet Parikh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Surbhi Khandelwal

Non Executive Director

JAMSHID NAVAL PANDOLE

Independent Director

MUKARRAM KHOOZEMA FAIZULLABHOY

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Simmonds Marshall Ltd

Summary

Simmonds Marshall Limited was incorporated in April, 1960 as a Private Limited Company in technical and financial collaboration with Firth Cleveland Fastenings Ltd., U.K. holding 51% of the equity of the company. This shareholding was diluted progressively and the balance of foreign holding was purchased fully by the promoters in 1987. In 1986, the Company went public and is now a quoted company on the Stock Exchange. The Company is presently engaged in the business of manufacturing of nyloc self locking nuts (industrial fasteners). Its products include cleveloc self-locking nut, nyloc self-locking nut, u-nuts and wheel nuts, cap nuts, castle nuts, hose fitting nuts, flange nuts, cage nuts and weld nuts. Apart from this, the Company has a battery of multi-spindle automatic bar turning centres capable of producing related automotive components as well. It caters to the Automotive and Industrial sectors and supplies to almost all the major Automobile Manufacturers in India as OE Suppliers.The Company manufacture a wide range of bolts and studs. It supply forged fasteners that incorporate all the secondary operations involved, such as Turning, Grooving, Slotting, Knurling, Milling, Chamfering, Drilling, and Pointing. The Cleveloc nut is a low cost one-piece self-locking nut with superior locking and re-usability characteristics. The locking collar is an integral part of the nut and is formed into a geometrically developed ellipse. This provides two locking elements of consistent
Company FAQs

What is the Simmonds Marshall Ltd share price today?

The Simmonds Marshall Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹146.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Simmonds Marshall Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Simmonds Marshall Ltd is ₹163.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Simmonds Marshall Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Simmonds Marshall Ltd is 32.55 and 4.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Simmonds Marshall Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Simmonds Marshall Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Simmonds Marshall Ltd is ₹63.1 and ₹182 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Simmonds Marshall Ltd?

Simmonds Marshall Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.91%, 3 Years at 23.54%, 1 Year at 80.17%, 6 Month at 39.53%, 3 Month at 26.71% and 1 Month at -6.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Simmonds Marshall Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Simmonds Marshall Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.57 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.43 %

