|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|SIMMONDS MARSHALL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with other related documents of the same for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|SIMMONDS MARSHALL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Un-Audited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|SIMMONDS MARSHALL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with other documents related to the same and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|SIMMONDS MARSHALL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (i.e. Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Resignation of Mr. Vikash Verma from the position of Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from closure of business hours of April 05, 2024. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (i.e. Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Resignation of Mr. Vikash Verma from the position of Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from the closure of business hours of April 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.