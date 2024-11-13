iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Simmonds Marshall Ltd Board Meeting

131.7
(-0.38%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Simm. Marshall CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
SIMMONDS MARSHALL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with other related documents of the same for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Approval of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SIMMONDS MARSHALL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Un-Audited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
SIMMONDS MARSHALL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 along with other documents related to the same and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
SIMMONDS MARSHALL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 and any other matter with the permission of the Chair. 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (i.e. Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee. 2. Resignation of Mr. Vikash Verma from the position of Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from closure of business hours of April 05, 2024. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results (i.e. Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Resignation of Mr. Vikash Verma from the position of Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from the closure of business hours of April 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Simm. Marshall: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Simmonds Marshall Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.