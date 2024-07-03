iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Simmonds Marshall Ltd Nine Monthly Results

141.5
(-4.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

143.77

140.24

113.3

87.98

117.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

143.77

140.24

113.3

87.98

117.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.06

0.4

0.71

0.49

0.18

Total Income

145.83

140.64

114.01

88.46

117.79

Total Expenditure

130.94

132.86

104.96

95.55

114.79

PBIDT

14.89

7.78

9.05

-7.09

3

Interest

6.84

6.71

6.31

4.25

3.62

PBDT

8.06

1.07

2.74

-11.34

-0.62

Depreciation

5.5

5.23

5.54

3.94

4.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.03

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.12

-1.36

Reported Profit After Tax

2.53

-4.17

-2.81

-15.15

-3.62

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.61

-4.12

-2.75

-15.13

-3.48

Extra-ordinary Items

1.09

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.52

-4.12

-2.75

-15.13

-3.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.33

-3.67

-2.46

-13.5

-3.11

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.24

2.24

2.24

2.24

2.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.35

5.54

7.98

-8.05

2.55

PBDTM(%)

5.6

0.76

2.41

-12.88

-0.52

PATM(%)

1.75

-2.97

-2.48

-17.21

-3.07

Simm. Marshall: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Simmonds Marshall Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.