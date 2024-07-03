Simmonds Marshall Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
143.77
140.24
113.3
87.98
117.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
143.77
140.24
113.3
87.98
117.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.06
0.4
0.71
0.49
0.18
Total Income
145.83
140.64
114.01
88.46
117.79
Total Expenditure
130.94
132.86
104.96
95.55
114.79
PBIDT
14.89
7.78
9.05
-7.09
3
Interest
6.84
6.71
6.31
4.25
3.62
PBDT
8.06
1.07
2.74
-11.34
-0.62
Depreciation
5.5
5.23
5.54
3.94
4.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.12
-1.36
Reported Profit After Tax
2.53
-4.17
-2.81
-15.15
-3.62
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.61
-4.12
-2.75
-15.13
-3.48
Extra-ordinary Items
1.09
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.52
-4.12
-2.75
-15.13
-3.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.33
-3.67
-2.46
-13.5
-3.11
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.24
2.24
2.24
2.24
2.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.35
5.54
7.98
-8.05
2.55
PBDTM(%)
5.6
0.76
2.41
-12.88
-0.52
PATM(%)
1.75
-2.97
-2.48
-17.21
-3.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.